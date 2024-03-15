Al Ahli Saudi vs Al Nassr LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League: When and where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play?

PREVIEW:
Al Ahli Saudi is set to host AL Nassr in the Saudi Pro League at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah on March 16.
Al Nassr has been defeated in its last three outings, the latest coming in the AFC Champions League as Al Nassr was knocked out in the quarterfinals by Al Ahli.
In its last league game, Nassr was handed a loss by a 14th place Al Raed dealing a major blow in its title winning hopes.
Nassr is currently 2nd, 12 points behind Al Hilal and Al Ahli is 3rd, six points behind Ronaldo’s side.
PREDICTED LINEUPS:
Al Ahli Saudi: Mendy; Balobaid, Hindi, Demiral, Majrashi; Kessie, Al-Asmari; Saint-Maximin, Firmino, Mahrez; Al-Buraikan
Al Nassr: Najjar; Lajami, Al-Amri, Fatil; Telles; Al-Khaibari, Brozovic; Mane, Otavio, Ghareeb; Ronaldo
LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO
When and where will the Al Ahli Saudi vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match kick-off?
Where can you watch the Al Ahli Saudi vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match?
