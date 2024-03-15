MagazineBuy Print

Al Ahli Saudi vs Al Nassr LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League: When and where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play?

Al Nassr has been defeated in its last three outings, the latest coming in the AFC Champions League as Al Nassr was knocked out in the quarterfinals by Al Ahli.

Published : Mar 15, 2024 09:44 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of a Saudi Pro League match for Al Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of a Saudi Pro League match for Al Nassr | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of a Saudi Pro League match for Al Nassr | Photo Credit: AFP

PREVIEW:

Al Ahli Saudi is set to host AL Nassr in the Saudi Pro League at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah on March 16.

In its last league game, Nassr was handed a loss by a 14th place Al Raed dealing a major blow in its title winning hopes.

In its last league game, Nassr was handed a loss by a 14th place Al Raed dealing a major blow in its title winning hopes.

Also Read | UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Quarterfinal Draw: What is the format? Can teams from same country play each other?

Nassr is currently 2nd, 12 points behind Al Hilal and Al Ahli is 3rd, six points behind Ronaldo’s side.

PREDICTED LINEUPS:

Al Ahli Saudi: Mendy; Balobaid, Hindi, Demiral, Majrashi; Kessie, Al-Asmari; Saint-Maximin, Firmino, Mahrez; Al-Buraikan

Al Nassr: Najjar; Lajami, Al-Amri, Fatil; Telles; Al-Khaibari, Brozovic; Mane, Otavio, Ghareeb; Ronaldo

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When and where will the Al Ahli Saudi vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match kick-off?
The Al Shabab vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST, Saturday, March 16 at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah.
Where can you watch the Al Ahli Saudi vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match?
The live telecast of the match between Al Ahli Saudi and Al-Nassr is available on Sony Sports Network. The live streaming of the match between Al Ahli Saudi and Al-Nassr is available on Sony Liv.

Al Nassr /

Cristiano Ronaldo

