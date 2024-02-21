Al Nassr vs Al Fayha LIVE, AFC Champions League RO16: Cristiano Ronaldo starts, NAS v FYH lineups, Kick-off at 11:30 PM IST

Key Updates
Al Nassr will clash against Al Fayha in the second-leg of their AFC Champions League Round of 16 clash at the Al-Awwal Park on Wednesday.
Al Nassr leads 1-0 on aggregate, after Cristiano Ronaldo bagged an 81st-minute winner in the first-leg, which was also his debut goal against Al Fayha.
Statistics are in Al Nassr’s favour as it is unbeaten in its last 11 competitive fixtures versus Al Fayha, with its previous defeat coming in the 2017-18 Saudi Pro League campaign (1-0).
When and where is the AFC Champions League match between Al Nassr and Al Fayha?
The AFC Champions League Round of 16 match between Al Nassr and Al Fayha will kick-off at 11:30 PM IST on Wednesday, February 21 at Al-Awwal Park (King Saud University Stadium).
Where can I watch the AFC Champions League match between Al Nassr and Al Fayha?
The AFC Champions League Round of 16 match between Al Nassr and Al Fayha can be live streamed on Jio TV and Fancode.
