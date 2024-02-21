MagazineBuy Print

Al Nassr vs Al Fayha LIVE, AFC Champions League RO16: Cristiano Ronaldo starts, NAS v FYH lineups, Kick-off at 11:30 PM IST

NAS v FYH: Follow live updates of the Al Nassr vs Al Fayha AFC Champions League Round of 16 second-leg clash from Al-Awwal Park (King Saud University Stadium).

Updated : Feb 21, 2024 22:27 IST

Team Sportstar
Nassr's Portuguese forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his goal during the AFC Champions League football match between Al-Feiha and Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr at Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh on February 14, 2024.
Nassr's Portuguese forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his goal during the AFC Champions League football match between Al-Feiha and Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr at Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh on February 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP
lightbox-info

Nassr's Portuguese forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his goal during the AFC Champions League football match between Al-Feiha and Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr at Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh on February 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Al Nassr vs Al Fayha AFC Champions League Round of 16 second-leg clash from Al-Awwal Park (King Saud University Stadium).

Aggregate score

Al Nassr 1-0 Al Fayha

  • February 21, 2024 22:22
    Al Nassr starting line-up!

  • February 21, 2024 22:00
    Match Preview

    Al Nassr will clash against Al Fayha in the second-leg of their AFC Champions League Round of 16 clash at the Al-Awwal Park on Wednesday.


    Al Nassr leads 1-0 on aggregate, after Cristiano Ronaldo bagged an 81st-minute winner in the first-leg, which was also his debut goal against Al Fayha. 


    Statistics are in Al Nassr’s favour as it is unbeaten in its last 11 competitive fixtures versus Al Fayha, with its previous defeat coming in the 2017-18 Saudi Pro League campaign (1-0).


    When and where is the AFC Champions League match between Al Nassr and Al Fayha?


    The AFC Champions League Round of 16 match between Al Nassr and Al Fayha will kick-off at 11:30 PM IST on Wednesday, February 21 at Al-Awwal Park (King Saud University Stadium). 


    Where can I watch the AFC Champions League match between Al Nassr and Al Fayha?


    The AFC Champions League Round of 16 match between Al Nassr and Al Fayha can be live streamed on Jio TV and Fancode.

