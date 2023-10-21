- October 21, 2023 19:12Al Nassr vs Damac FC: Live streaming and telecast info
When and where is the Al Nassr vs Damac FC Saudi Pro League match kicking-off?
The Al Nassr vs Damac FC Saudi Pro League match will kick-off at 8:30 PM IST, Saturday, October 21 at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
How can you watch the Al Nassr vs Damac FC Saudi Pro League match in India?
The Al Nassr vs Damac FC Saudi Pro League match will be livestreamed on Sony Liv.
The match will also be telecast live on Sony Sports Network channel Sony TEN 2.
- October 21, 2023 18:59Al Nassr vs Damac FC: Match Preview
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr is back in action after the international break as it faces Damac in its 10th league game of the season. Al Nassr finds itself fifth in the Saudi Pro League standings with 19 points and will be hoping to close the gap between league leaders Al Hilal, which is seven points ahead.
Damac is currently still 10th in the league with 10 points, however, it will be confident heading onto the pitch having won its last three matches. Damac is eyeing to build on this newly found momentum against Al Nassr.
Al Nassr will be hoping to get back to winning ways after its 10-match winning streak, across all competitions, came to an end when it drew against Abha in its last match before the break.
Ronaldo is in fine form, being the league’s leading top scorer with 10 goals to his name, and is likely to add more to his tally tonight. He also became the world’s top scorer in 2023 during the international break with Portugal after netting the ball 40 times this year already.
A win tonight will push Al Nassr third in the standings, just above Ronaldo’s former teammate, Benzema’s Al Ittihad.
