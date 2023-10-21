Al Nassr vs Damac FC: Live streaming and telecast info

When and where is the Al Nassr vs Damac FC Saudi Pro League match kicking-off?

The Al Nassr vs Damac FC Saudi Pro League match will kick-off at 8:30 PM IST, Saturday, October 21 at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

How can you watch the Al Nassr vs Damac FC Saudi Pro League match in India?

The Al Nassr vs Damac FC Saudi Pro League match will be livestreamed on Sony Liv.

The match will also be telecast live on Sony Sports Network channel Sony TEN 2.