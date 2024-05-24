Saudi Pro League: 10-man Al Nassr draws against Al Riyadh after late equaliser, Ronaldo misses big chances

Al Nassr drew against Al Riyadh 2-2 in the Saudi Pro League match at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium on Friday after a late equaliser scored by Al-Nemer.
Nassr dominated early on and Otavio scored an early opener in the 15th minute after his shot is deflected into the net by Andre Gray.
Riyadh equalised 11 minutes later after it caught Nassr off-guard on the counter as Gray took a touch and finished it into an empty net with off his line.
In the first additional minute of stoppage time, Mohammed Al-Aqel scored a stunning volley to pull Riyadh ahead right before halftime.
In the 63rd minute, Nassr went down to ten-men after Aymeric Laporte was sent off due to a punch on Aqel’s arm after a duel.
Riyadh would have been safe from relegation with a win but it was denied by a stoppage time leveller by Al-Nemer. In the seventh minute of additional time, Nemer scored his first senior goal following a header by Alamri which was saved by the keeper but he failed to hold the ball.
Cristiano Ronaldo had a plethora of chances to score and break the record for most goals in a Saudi Pro League season (34), but he missed all of them in a poor fashion.
