MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Saudi Pro League: 10-man Al Nassr draws against Al Riyadh after late equaliser, Ronaldo misses big chances

Cristiano Ronaldo had a plethora of chances to score and break the record for most goals in a Saudi Pro League season (34), but he missed all of them in a poor fashion.

Published : May 24, 2024 02:17 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Cristiano Ronaldo missed a lot of chances in Al Nassr’s game against Al Riyadh.
Cristiano Ronaldo missed a lot of chances in Al Nassr’s game against Al Riyadh. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Cristiano Ronaldo missed a lot of chances in Al Nassr’s game against Al Riyadh. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Al Nassr drew against Al Riyadh 2-2 in the Saudi Pro League match at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium on Friday after a late equaliser scored by Al-Nemer.

Nassr dominated early on and Otavio scored an early opener in the 15th minute after his shot is deflected into the net by Andre Gray.

ALSO READ | India coach Igor Stimac announces squad for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Kuwait

Riyadh equalised 11 minutes later after it caught Nassr off-guard on the counter as Gray took a touch and finished it into an empty net with off his line.

In the first additional minute of stoppage time, Mohammed Al-Aqel scored a stunning volley to pull Riyadh ahead right before halftime.

In the 63rd minute, Nassr went down to ten-men after Aymeric Laporte was sent off due to a punch on Aqel’s arm after a duel.

Riyadh would have been safe from relegation with a win but it was denied by a stoppage time leveller by Al-Nemer. In the seventh minute of additional time, Nemer scored his first senior goal following a header by Alamri which was saved by the keeper but he failed to hold the ball.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a plethora of chances to score and break the record for most goals in a Saudi Pro League season (34), but he missed all of them in a poor fashion.

Related stories

Related Topics

Al Nassr /

Cristiano Ronaldo /

Ronaldo

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Saudi Pro League: 10-man Al Nassr draws against Al Riyadh after late equaliser, Ronaldo misses big chances
    Team Sportstar
  2. India 1-4 Belgium Highlights, FIH Pro League: Men in Blue suffer defeat, Abhishek scores consolation goal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr highlights, RIY 2-2 NAS, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: Ronaldo misses big chances, Al-Nemer scores stoppage time leveller
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024, RR vs SRH Qualifier 2: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top order in focus against upbeat Rajasthan Royals in Chennai
    Abhishek Saini
  5. Jyothi Yarraji changes technique as she closes in on Olympic spot
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Saudi Pro League: 10-man Al Nassr draws against Al Riyadh after late equaliser, Ronaldo misses big chances
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ten Hag vows to save Manchester United project by winning FA Cup
    AFP
  3. Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr highlights, RIY 2-2 NAS, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: Ronaldo misses big chances, Al-Nemer scores stoppage time leveller
    Team Sportstar
  4. As Maradona’s 1986 World Cup Golden Ball goes to auction, French judicial officials open theft probe
    AP
  5. Injured Man United defender Maguire to miss FA Cup final
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Saudi Pro League: 10-man Al Nassr draws against Al Riyadh after late equaliser, Ronaldo misses big chances
    Team Sportstar
  2. India 1-4 Belgium Highlights, FIH Pro League: Men in Blue suffer defeat, Abhishek scores consolation goal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr highlights, RIY 2-2 NAS, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: Ronaldo misses big chances, Al-Nemer scores stoppage time leveller
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024, RR vs SRH Qualifier 2: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top order in focus against upbeat Rajasthan Royals in Chennai
    Abhishek Saini
  5. Jyothi Yarraji changes technique as she closes in on Olympic spot
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment