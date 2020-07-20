Football

Qatari club Al-Saad signs Spanish playmaker Santi Cazorla

Al-Saad, which is coached by Barcelona great Xavi Hernandez, said on Twitter it “reached an agreement” with the former Spain international Cazorla.

20 July, 2020
Former Spain footballer Santi Cazorla has singed with Al-Saad, the Qatari club said on Monday.

Former Arsenal playmaker Santi Cazorla has singed with Al-Saad, the Qatari club said on Monday.

The club said on Twitter it “reached an agreement” with the former Spain international and he will “soon” arrive in Doha to “complete the formalities and join the team.”

Al-Saad is coached by Barcelona great Xavi Hernandez. The 35-year-old Cazorla had been playing with Villarreal, which finished fifth in this year’s Spanish league.

Cazorla missed several seasons because of a series of injuries that threatened his career.

 

Cazorla said in a video posted by Villarreal on social media that the club had “given me everything”.

“At 18 they took a punt on a boy from Oviedo who knew nobody,” he said.

