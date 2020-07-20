Football Football Qatari club Al-Saad signs Spanish playmaker Santi Cazorla Al-Saad, which is coached by Barcelona great Xavi Hernandez, said on Twitter it “reached an agreement” with the former Spain international Cazorla. AP 20 July, 2020 17:45 IST Former Spain footballer Santi Cazorla has singed with Al-Saad, the Qatari club said on Monday. AP 20 July, 2020 17:45 IST Former Arsenal playmaker Santi Cazorla has singed with Al-Saad, the Qatari club said on Monday.The club said on Twitter it “reached an agreement” with the former Spain international and he will “soon” arrive in Doha to “complete the formalities and join the team.”Al-Saad is coached by Barcelona great Xavi Hernandez. The 35-year-old Cazorla had been playing with Villarreal, which finished fifth in this year’s Spanish league.READ| Villarreal to part ways with club favourites Cazorla and Bruno Cazorla missed several seasons because of a series of injuries that threatened his career. YOU MAY BE LEAVING BUT YOU'LL ALWAYS BE IN OUR HEARTS. BRUNO SORIANO AND @19SCAZORLA, ALWAYS THE PRIDE OF VILLARREAL pic.twitter.com/hOfh1HOUjk— Villarreal CF English (@Eng_Villarreal) July 19, 2020 Cazorla said in a video posted by Villarreal on social media that the club had “given me everything”.“At 18 they took a punt on a boy from Oviedo who knew nobody,” he said. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos