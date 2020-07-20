Qatari club Al-Saad signs Spanish playmaker Santi Cazorla

Former Arsenal playmaker Santi Cazorla has singed with Al-Saad, the Qatari club said on Monday.

The club said on Twitter it “reached an agreement” with the former Spain international and he will “soon” arrive in Doha to “complete the formalities and join the team.”

Al-Saad is coached by Barcelona great Xavi Hernandez. The 35-year-old Cazorla had been playing with Villarreal, which finished fifth in this year’s Spanish league.

Cazorla missed several seasons because of a series of injuries that threatened his career.

YOU MAY BE LEAVING BUT YOU'LL ALWAYS BE IN OUR HEARTS.



BRUNO SORIANO AND @19SCAZORLA, ALWAYS THE PRIDE OF VILLARREAL pic.twitter.com/hOfh1HOUjk — Villarreal CF English (@Eng_Villarreal) July 19, 2020

Cazorla said in a video posted by Villarreal on social media that the club had “given me everything”.

“At 18 they took a punt on a boy from Oviedo who knew nobody,” he said.