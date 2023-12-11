Al Shabab vs Al Nassr LIVE Streaming info, King Cup quarterfinals: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play

Al Shabab hosts Al Nassr in the King Cup quarterfinals on Monday, December 11, 2023 at the Al-Shabab Club Stadium in Riyadh.
ALSO READ | La Liga 2023-24: Atletico holds on to edge bottom side Almeria 2-1
The home side is struggling in the Saudi Pro League however it will be hoping to shine in the domestic tournament. Al Nassr is flying high in the league but just edged past Al Ettifaq by one goal in extra-time during the round of 16 clash.
Al Nassr is heading into the game with a dominant win over Al Riyadh in its last game and will be eyeing the semifinal spot.
Predicted Lineups
Al Shabab: Kim (GK); S. Al Yami, Santos, Saiss, H. Al-Yami; Carlos, Cuellar, Banega, Alqahtani, Carrasco; Radif
Al Nassr: Alaqidi (GK); S. Al Ghanam, Alamri, Laporte, Yahya; Brozovic, Fofana; Ghareeb, Otavio, Mane; Ronaldo
Livestream and telecast info
When will the Al Shabab vs Al Nassr King Cup quarterfinals match start?
Where to watch the Al Shabab vs Al Nassr King Cup quarterfinals match?
