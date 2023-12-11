MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Al Shabab vs Al Nassr LIVE Streaming info, King Cup quarterfinals: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play

SHB vs NAS: : All you need to know before the Al Shabab vs Al Nassr King Cup quarterfinals being played at the Al-Shabab Club Stadium in Riyadh.

Published : Dec 11, 2023 07:54 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Otavio of Al Nassr celebrates with his teammate Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Riyadh
Otavio of Al Nassr celebrates with his teammate Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Riyadh | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Otavio of Al Nassr celebrates with his teammate Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Riyadh | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Al Shabab hosts Al Nassr in the King Cup quarterfinals on Monday, December 11, 2023 at the Al-Shabab Club Stadium in Riyadh.

ALSO READ | La Liga 2023-24: Atletico holds on to edge bottom side Almeria 2-1

The home side is struggling in the Saudi Pro League however it will be hoping to shine in the domestic tournament. Al Nassr is flying high in the league but just edged past Al Ettifaq by one goal in extra-time during the round of 16 clash.

Al Nassr is heading into the game with a dominant win over Al Riyadh in its last game and will be eyeing the semifinal spot.

Predicted Lineups

Al Shabab: Kim (GK); S. Al Yami, Santos, Saiss, H. Al-Yami; Carlos, Cuellar, Banega, Alqahtani, Carrasco; Radif

Al Nassr: Alaqidi (GK); S. Al Ghanam, Alamri, Laporte, Yahya; Brozovic, Fofana; Ghareeb, Otavio, Mane; Ronaldo

Livestream and telecast info

When will the Al Shabab vs Al Nassr King Cup quarterfinals match start?
The Al Shabab vs Al Nassr King Cup quarterfinals match will kick-off at 11:30 PM IST on Monday, December 11, 2023.
Where to watch the Al Shabab vs Al Nassr King Cup quarterfinals match?
The King Cup quarterfinals match between Al Shabab and Al Nassr will be live streamed Sony Liv app and website.
The match will not be telecasted on TV in India.

Related stories

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al Shabab vs Al Nassr LIVE Streaming info, King Cup quarterfinals: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play
    Team Sportstar
  2. Men’s Volleyball Club World Championships: Sicoma Perugia defends title, beats Itambe Minas in the final
    Netra V
  3. Girona stuns Barca 4-2 away to restore LaLiga lead
    Reuters
  4. IND-W vs ENG-W, 3rd T20I: Mandhana, bowlers guide India to five-wicket win over England
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24: Dinesh Karthik-led Tamil Nadu faces heavyweight Mumbai in quarterfinal
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Al Shabab vs Al Nassr LIVE Streaming info, King Cup quarterfinals: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play
    Team Sportstar
  2. Girona stuns Barca 4-2 away to restore LaLiga lead
    Reuters
  3. Maziya vs Mohun Bagan LIVE streaming info, AFC Cup 2023-24: When, where to watch; Preview
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League: Man City beats Luton 2-1 to end winless run
    AP
  5. I-League 2023-24: Aizawl FC wins 3-0 to end Shillong Lajong’s unbeaten streak
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al Shabab vs Al Nassr LIVE Streaming info, King Cup quarterfinals: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play
    Team Sportstar
  2. Men’s Volleyball Club World Championships: Sicoma Perugia defends title, beats Itambe Minas in the final
    Netra V
  3. Girona stuns Barca 4-2 away to restore LaLiga lead
    Reuters
  4. IND-W vs ENG-W, 3rd T20I: Mandhana, bowlers guide India to five-wicket win over England
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24: Dinesh Karthik-led Tamil Nadu faces heavyweight Mumbai in quarterfinal
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment