Football Football Alex Morgan on target for Spurs in Women's Super League American striker Alex Morgan scored one goal and made another as Tottenham Hotspur beat Aston Villa 3-1 in the Women's Super League. Reuters London 13 December, 2020 22:57 IST Alex Morgan celebrates after scoring a goal in Tottenham Hotspur's match against Aston Villa. - Reuters Photo Reuters London 13 December, 2020 22:57 IST Manchester City grabbed a late winner at home to Arsenal to stay in the title race while American striker Alex Morgan scored one goal and made another as Tottenham Hotspur beat Aston Villa 3-1 in the Women's Super League on Sunday.Vivianne Miedema netted her 11th goal in nine league games in the third minute to put Arsenal ahead. However, Sam Mewis equalised for City with a header before Caroline Weir rifled home deep into stoppage time to grab the win.Hayley Ladd's close-range header seven minutes from time gave league leader Manchester United a hard-fought 2-1 win away to Reading that keeps it top on 23 points after nine games. Chelsea is second on 20 points, Arsenal third on 19 and City a point further back. Read: Spurs Women names Rehanne Skinner as head coach Two-time World Cup winner Morgan got Spurs off to the perfect start with a 13th-minute penalty. A cross from the American was turned into the Villa net by Caroline Siems as Tottenham secured its second 3-1 win in a row.Australia international Sam Kerr got the only goal of the game for Chelsea as it edged out Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 while West Ham United thrashed bottom side Bristol City 4-0.Birmingham City's fixture against Everton was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.