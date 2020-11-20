Spurs Women names Rehanne Skinner as head coach

Tottenham Hotspur Women have appointed England Women's assistant coach Rehanne Skinner as head coach to replace Karen Hills and Juan Amoros, the Women's Super League (WSL) club said on Thursday.

Hills and Amoros were sacked with Spurs 11th in the 12-team standings, having failed to win a game this season. Skinner will take charge of the team until the end of the 2022-23 season.

"I am really excited to be joining Tottenham Hotspur and cannot wait to get started in the WSL," Skinner said in a statement on the club's website.

"The club's philosophy and future plans are something I was really keen to be a part of."

Skinner previously worked as an assistant manager at Spurs' north London rival Arsenal.