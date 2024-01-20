MagazineBuy Print

Senegal coach admitted to hospital following African Cup of Nations win against Cameroon

Cisse, who stayed overnight at the hospital, according to French television channel Canal Plus, has been the coach of his country since 2015 and led them to victory at the last Cup of Nations two years ago.

Published : Jan 20, 2024 23:16 IST , YAMOUSSOUKRO - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Senegal’s head coach Aliou Cisse looks on during the Africa Cup of Nations match between Senegal and Cameroon.
Senegal’s head coach Aliou Cisse looks on during the Africa Cup of Nations match between Senegal and Cameroon.
infoIcon

Senegal’s head coach Aliou Cisse looks on during the Africa Cup of Nations match between Senegal and Cameroon.

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse was admitted to a hospital in Yamoussoukro for undisclosed reasons following his team’s 3-1 victory against Cameroon at the Africa Cup of Nations, media reported on Saturday.

Gabriel helps Arsenal end three-game losing streak with its 5-0 win over Crystal Palace

He was admitted late on Friday after Senegal won its second game at the tournament in Ivory Coast, a result that secured the team a place in the next round.

Cisse, who stayed overnight at the hospital, according to French television channel Canal Plus, has been the coach of his country since 2015 and led them to victory at the last Cup of Nations two years ago.

The 47-year-old also coached them at the last two World Cup finals.

