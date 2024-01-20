Senegal coach admitted to hospital following African Cup of Nations win against Cameroon

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse was admitted to a hospital in Yamoussoukro for undisclosed reasons following his team’s 3-1 victory against Cameroon at the Africa Cup of Nations, media reported on Saturday.

He was admitted late on Friday after Senegal won its second game at the tournament in Ivory Coast, a result that secured the team a place in the next round.

Cisse, who stayed overnight at the hospital, according to French television channel Canal Plus, has been the coach of his country since 2015 and led them to victory at the last Cup of Nations two years ago.

The 47-year-old also coached them at the last two World Cup finals.