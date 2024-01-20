MagazineBuy Print

Dortmund cruises past Cologne 4-0 with Malen double, records two Bundesliga wins in a row

The game had to be interrupted for about eight minutes a little later after fans threw chocolate coins onto the pitch in protest to the planned sale of a stake in the Bundesliga media rights firm to an investor.

Published : Jan 20, 2024 22:52 IST , BERLIN - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Youssoufa Moukoko of Borussia Dortmund celebrates after scoring his team’s fourth goal with team-mate Donyell Malen during the Bundesliga match against Cologne.
Youssoufa Moukoko of Borussia Dortmund celebrates after scoring his team’s fourth goal with team-mate Donyell Malen during the Bundesliga match against Cologne. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Youssoufa Moukoko of Borussia Dortmund celebrates after scoring his team’s fourth goal with team-mate Donyell Malen during the Bundesliga match against Cologne. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Donyell Malen scored twice as Borussia Dortmund eased past host Cologne 4-0 on Saturday to make it two Bundesliga wins in a row this year.

The visitor was stronger from the start, and Dutch international Malen put the team in front in the 12th minute after drilling in from Julian Brandt’s corner.

The game had to be interrupted for about eight minutes a little later after fans threw chocolate coins onto the pitch in protest to the planned sale of a stake in the Bundesliga media rights firm to an investor.

While Dortmund gradually took its foot off the gas, Cologne almost levelled right after the restart with Jan Thielmann’s point-blank effort palmed wide by keeper Gregor Kobel.

Gabriel helps Arsenal end three-game losing streak with its 5-0 win over Crystal Palace

Cologne’s Linton Maina then hit the woodwork with a superb effort in the 50th before Dortmund struck against the run of play when Jadon Sancho was brought down in the box.

Niclas Fuellkrug stepped up and converted the spot kick in the 58th to double the lead and only three minutes later Malen bagged his second goal after he latched on to a sensational Ian Maatsen pass to slot in.

Substitute Youssoufa Moukoko tapped in a fourth in stoppage time.

Dortmund is in fifth place on 33 points, as many as fourth-placed RB Leipzig, who takes on league leaders Bayer Leverkusen later on Saturday.

Related Topics

Bundesliga 2023-24 /

Donyell Malen /

Cologne

