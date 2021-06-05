Football Football Midfielder Anirudh Thapa tests positive for COVID-19 in Doha Thapa tested positive on Wednesday, a day before India lost 0-1 to Asian champion Qatar in its joint World Cup and Asian Cup qualifiers in Doha. PTI NEW DELHI 05 June, 2021 17:05 IST Chennaiyin FC's Anirudh Thapa in action in the ISL. - ISL/Sportzpics PTI NEW DELHI 05 June, 2021 17:05 IST India midfielder Anirudh Thapa has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under quarantine in a separate room at the team hotel in Doha.Thapa tested positive on Wednesday, a day before India lost 0-1 to Asian champion Qatar in its joint World Cup and Asian Cup qualifiers in Doha."Yes, Anirudh Thapa tested positive (for COVID-19), and he is isolated (from other team members)," All India Football Federation (AIFF) general secretary Kushal Das said on Saturday.RELATED| India shifts focus to match against Bangladesh after loss to Qatar The 23-year-old Chennaiyin FC player will undergo a second test in a few days. He has played more than 20 matches for India.India is already out of contention for a World Cup berth but remains in the reckoning for the 2023 Asian Cup.With three points from six matches, a winless India is No. 4 in the Group E standings.Head coach Igor Stimac's men still have two matches in the joint qualifiers. They play Bangladesh on June 7 and Afghanistan on June 15. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on : Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.