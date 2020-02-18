Milan 1-0 Torino: Rebic strike secures first win in four

Ante Rebic scored his sixth goal of 2020 as Milan claimed a first win in four in all competitions and climbed to eighth place in Serie A with a 1-0 victory over Torino on Monday.

In-form Rebic found his opportunities limited earlier in the season but has now scored in three consecutive games after strikes against Inter and, in the Coppa Italia, Juventus.

Unlike in those matches, Milan this time held onto its lead to secure a victory that boosts its hopes of a Europa League place.

Torino, which rarely threatened at San Siro, has a five-point cushion to the relegation places but has now suffered four consecutive defeats.

Milan put the visitor under pressure from the off, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic was integral to much of its approach play, holding the ball up to fashion a chance for Lucas Paqueta to see a low shot saved brilliantly by Salvatore Sirigu.

The host led after 25 minutes through Rebic, who got in front of his marker to meet Samu Castillejo's low cross and clipped a finish into the bottom-left corner of the net.

Ibrahimovic and Castillejo each fired wide from the right-hand side of the box shortly after the break, with the latter particularly wasteful, as Milan pressed for a second.

Torino began to show greater ambition as the second half wore on but struggled to find a way past a disciplined and organised Milan defence.

Alex Berenguer's free-kick was punched clear by Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, and Cristian Ansaldi could only slice the rebound wide.

Milan threatened on the counter-attack as Torino pressed yet Castillejo and Ibrahimovic were again guilty of wayward finishing, with Stefano Pioli's men forced to settle for a one-goal win.



What does it mean? Milan remain in European hunt

It has been a testing season for the Rossoneri, but securing Europa League football for next year could at least salvage something from the 2019-20 campaign. After getting back on the winning trail, Milan is behind sixth-placed Hellas Verona only on goal difference.

Red hot Rebic strikes again

Having spent much of the first half of the season on the bench, the Croatia international has become integral since the start of 2020. Ibrahimovic undoubtedly brings the stardust to Milan's attack but Rebic is more than playing his part.

Berenguer mistake proves costly

Berenguer worked Donnarumma in the second half, but a mistake from the winger before the break led to the only goal of the game. Rather than clear the ball in a defensive position, he tried to dribble his way out of trouble and squandered possession, allowing Castillejo to cross.

What's next?

Milan has an away trip to Fiorentina in Serie A on Saturday, while Torino hosts Parma the following day.