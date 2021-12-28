Football Football Conte says regular tests helping Spurs deal with 'big mess' of COVID The English top flight has postponed 15 games this month due to COVID-19 outbreaks and reverted to emergency measures including daily antigen testing and twice-weekly PCR tests, regardless of vaccine status. Reuters 28 December, 2021 12:17 IST Conte said he is fully aware of the disruption a positive test can cause. (File Photo) - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 28 December, 2021 12:17 IST Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte said daily testing in the Premier League is a good solution to the "big mess" caused by COVID-19.The English top flight has postponed 15 games this month due to COVID-19 outbreaks and reverted to emergency measures including daily antigen testing and twice-weekly PCR tests, regardless of vaccine status.Spurs -- which has had two league matches called off -- take on Southampton away later on Tuesday, 48 hours after it's 3-0 win over Crystal Palace, and will receive results of PCR tests conducted on Monday before the game.READ: Gary Neville blasts Man United ‘whingebags’ after Newcastle draw Conte said he is fully aware of the disruption a positive test can cause."Yeah ... it happened when we were having the problems two weeks ago. When I said we were having training sessions, I was preparing for the game and then at the end of the session you can have a positive player," Conte told reporters."This is a big mess because you can prepare with a player that the next day you can't, but especially your players that are positive can infect other players.ALSO READ: Real Sociedad signs Rafinha on loan from PSG "But now we're doing very well because before the training session there's a rapid test and then the other test you have the result the day after."This is a good solution because you know with the rapid test. It's not 100% but there's a good percentage of reality in this test."A record 103 positive cases were found among players and staff in the Premier League over the past week, with the league deciding to go ahead with its packed schedule. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :