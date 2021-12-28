Real Sociedad signs Rafinha on loan from PSG

Brazilian midfielder Rafinha has joined Spanish club Real Sociedad on loan from Paris Saint-Germain until the end of the season, the clubs confirmed on Monday.

Rafinha, brother of Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara, said he was "excited and happy" to be joining Sociedad, who are sixth in LaLiga.

The 28-year-old, who came up through Barcelona's youth ranks and has played much of his career in Spain, made 39 appearances in all competitions for Paris Saint-Germain since joining the French club in 2020.

He has played twice for Brazil's national team at the senior level and was part of the squad that won gold at the Rio Olympics in 2016.