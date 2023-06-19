IDN 0-1 ARG; Friendly LIVE: Paredes scores a long-range stunner, Messi not in matchday squad

- June 19, 2023 18:3733’
Paredes with another corner for Argentina. Whips it in deep and Romero get his head to it. But the ball goes over the bar and falls on the net behind the goal. Good defence from the Indionesians to ensure Romero did not have a clean jump.
- June 19, 2023 18:3329’ IDN 0 -0 ARG
Chance!! A through ball sends Alvarez one-on-one. He manages to round the keeper but the scrambling defenders manage to get a block in. Looks like the ball got stuck between Alvarez’s feet after rounding the keeper, giving the defenders just enough time to get back and make a block.
- June 19, 2023 18:3128’
Medina is fouled by Mangkualam outside the box. Palacios to take the free-kick for Argentina. His shot goes high over the bar and the chance goes begging.
- June 19, 2023 18:2823’ IDN 0 - 0 ARG
Another set-piece opportunity for Argentina. Lo Celso’s delivery into the box from the corner falls to Palacios. His shot is blocked by a diving defender. Shouts for handball but the referee says no.
- June 19, 2023 18:2218’
Chance!! The Indonesian keeper dives low to his right to get a hand to Gonzalez’s effort, following a cross into the box after Lo Celso was fouled in the Indonesian half.
- June 19, 2023 18:1814’
Wonderful play from Gonzalez and Alvarez as their one-touch football manages to open the Indonesian defence. Gonzalez’s shot though is blocked for another corner. The corner comes into the near post but its defended well by the Indonesians.
- June 19, 2023 18:1511’
Pezzella at the the end of another corner but his header from the edge of the box flies high above the bar. Argentina knocking on the door by putting crosses in from wide areas.
- June 19, 2023 18:128’
Another low cross into the box from the left by Gonzalez, after a run in to the middle by the debutant Buonanotte. Put out for a corner by the defence. The corner is too deep as Pezzella’s attempted overhead kick trickles behind for a goalkick.
- June 19, 2023 18:085’
Good play from Argentina as Lo Celso and Alvarez combine with some one touch play. But the low cross into the box has no takers and the defence puts it out for a corner.
- June 19, 2023 18:063’
A sedate start for the La Albiceleste with Indonesia pressing hard. The crowd fully behind them as each attempted tackle is cheered.
- June 19, 2023 18:04Kick-off
Alvarez with the kick-off at the elora Bung Karno Stadium. The World champions are in their blue and white kit with Indonesia donning their red kit.
- June 19, 2023 17:44La Albiceleste
- June 19, 2023 17:34The starting XI is here
Argentina: Martinez; Medina, Pezzella, Romero, Molina; Paredes, Palacios, Lo Celso; Gonzalez, Buonanotte, Alvarez
Indonesia: Sutaryadi; Ramadhani, Amat, Baggott, Mangkualam; Jenner, Klok, Pattynama, Jenner; Struick, Drajad
- June 19, 2023 17:15Will Garnacho get his first ever start?
- June 19, 2023 17:12Predicted Line-ups
Argentina predicted starting lineup:
Rulli; Molina, Balerdi, Pezzella, Acuna; Paredes, Palacios, Lo Celso; Ocampos, Garnacho, Alvarez
Indonesia predicted starting lineup:
Trisna; Mangkualam, Baggott, Ridho, Amat, Arhan; Sayuri, Klok, Kambuaya, Lilipaly; Sulistyawan
- June 19, 2023 17:06Live Streaming info
The international friendly match between Indonesia and Argentina will be live streamed in the VU Sport app. The match though is not available for streaming in India.
The match at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium. will begin at 6:00 pm IST.
- June 19, 2023 17:03The World Champions are ready
- June 19, 2023 16:56Preview
Indonesia will face Argentina in an international friendly for the first time ever at the Ultama Gelora Bung Karno stadium in Jakarta. The hosts are in a rich vein of form, losing only one of their last twelve international matches. That loss came against Vietnam in the AFF Championship. In its previous game, Shin tae-yong’s side held Palestine to a 0-0 draw.
Argentina on the other hand come into the game after a win agianst Australia in Beijing. Lionel Messi opened the scoring early, curling one to the top corner from the edge of the box. German Pezzela sealed the result with a late header as Argentina made it three wins in a row on the international stage. Since a 2-2 draw with Uruguay in late 2019, the La Albiceleste have gone on a winning run in friendlies and will be looking to extend that against Indonesia.
