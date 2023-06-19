Magazine

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

IDN 0-1 ARG; Friendly LIVE: Paredes scores a long-range stunner, Messi not in matchday squad

IDN vs ARG: Follow for live updates of the International friendly between Indonesia and Argentina at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium.

Updated : Jun 19, 2023 18:43 IST

Team Sportstar
BEIJING, CHINA - JUNE 15: German Pezzella (2nd L) of Argentina celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's second goal during the international friendly match between Argentina and Australia at Workers Stadium on June 15, 2023 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Di Yin/Getty Images)
BEIJING, CHINA - JUNE 15: German Pezzella (2nd L) of Argentina celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's second goal during the international friendly match between Argentina and Australia at Workers Stadium on June 15, 2023 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Di Yin/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: DI YIN
BEIJING, CHINA - JUNE 15: German Pezzella (2nd L) of Argentina celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's second goal during the international friendly match between Argentina and Australia at Workers Stadium on June 15, 2023 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Di Yin/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: DI YIN

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live updates of the International friendly between Indonesia and Argentina at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium.

  • June 19, 2023 18:37
    33’

    Paredes with another corner for Argentina. Whips it in deep and Romero get his head to it. But the ball goes over the bar and falls on the net behind the goal. Good defence from the Indionesians to ensure Romero did not have a clean jump.

  • June 19, 2023 18:33
    29’ IDN 0 -0 ARG

    Chance!! A through ball sends Alvarez one-on-one. He manages to round the keeper but the scrambling defenders manage to get a block in. Looks like the ball got stuck between Alvarez’s feet after rounding the keeper, giving the defenders just enough time to get back and make a block.

  • June 19, 2023 18:31
    28’

    Medina is fouled by Mangkualam outside the box. Palacios to take the free-kick for Argentina. His shot goes high over the bar and the chance goes begging.

  • June 19, 2023 18:28
    23’ IDN 0 - 0 ARG

    Another set-piece opportunity for Argentina. Lo Celso’s delivery into the box from the corner falls to Palacios. His shot is blocked by a diving defender. Shouts for handball but the referee says no.

  • June 19, 2023 18:22
    18’

    Chance!! The Indonesian keeper dives low to his right to get a hand to Gonzalez’s effort, following a cross into the box after Lo Celso was fouled in the Indonesian half.

  • June 19, 2023 18:18
    14’

    Wonderful play from Gonzalez and Alvarez as their one-touch football manages to open the Indonesian defence. Gonzalez’s shot though is blocked for another corner. The corner comes into the near post but its defended well by the Indonesians.

  • June 19, 2023 18:15
    11’

    Pezzella at the the end of another corner but his header from the edge of the box flies high above the bar. Argentina knocking on the door by putting crosses in from wide areas.

  • June 19, 2023 18:12
    8’

    Another low cross into the box from the left by Gonzalez, after a run in to the middle by the debutant Buonanotte. Put out for a corner by the defence. The corner is too deep as Pezzella’s attempted overhead kick trickles behind for a goalkick.

  • June 19, 2023 18:08
    5’

    Good play from Argentina as Lo Celso and Alvarez combine with some one touch play. But the low cross into the box has no takers and the defence puts it out for a corner.

  • June 19, 2023 18:06
    3’

    A sedate start for the La Albiceleste with Indonesia pressing hard. The crowd fully behind them as each attempted tackle is cheered.

  • June 19, 2023 18:04
    Kick-off

    Alvarez with the kick-off at the elora Bung Karno Stadium. The World champions are in their blue and white kit with Indonesia donning their red kit.

  • June 19, 2023 17:44
    La Albiceleste
  • June 19, 2023 17:34
    The starting XI is here

    Argentina: Martinez; Medina, Pezzella, Romero, Molina; Paredes, Palacios, Lo Celso; Gonzalez, Buonanotte, Alvarez

    Indonesia: Sutaryadi; Ramadhani, Amat, Baggott, Mangkualam; Jenner, Klok, Pattynama, Jenner; Struick, Drajad

  • June 19, 2023 17:15
    Will Garnacho get his first ever start?
  • June 19, 2023 17:12
    Predicted Line-ups

    Argentina predicted starting lineup:
    Rulli; Molina, Balerdi, Pezzella, Acuna; Paredes, Palacios, Lo Celso; Ocampos, Garnacho, Alvarez

    Indonesia predicted starting lineup:
    Trisna; Mangkualam, Baggott, Ridho, Amat, Arhan; Sayuri, Klok, Kambuaya, Lilipaly; Sulistyawan

  • June 19, 2023 17:06
    Live Streaming info

    The international friendly match between Indonesia and Argentina will be live streamed in the VU Sport app. The match though is not available for streaming in India.

    The match at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium. will begin at 6:00 pm IST.

  • June 19, 2023 17:03
    The World Champions are ready
  • June 19, 2023 16:56
    Preview

    Indonesia will face Argentina in an international friendly for the first time ever at the Ultama Gelora Bung Karno stadium in Jakarta. The hosts are in a rich vein of form, losing only one of their last twelve international matches. That loss came against Vietnam in the AFF Championship. In its previous game, Shin tae-yong’s side held Palestine to a 0-0 draw.

    Argentina on the other hand come into the game after a win agianst Australia in Beijing. Lionel Messi opened the scoring early, curling one to the top corner from the edge of the box. German Pezzela sealed the result with a late header as Argentina made it three wins in a row on the international stage. Since a 2-2 draw with Uruguay in late 2019, the La Albiceleste have gone on a winning run in friendlies and will be looking to extend that against Indonesia.

