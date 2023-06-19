IDN 0-1 ARG; Friendly LIVE: Paredes scores a long-range stunner, Messi not in matchday squad

Preview

Indonesia will face Argentina in an international friendly for the first time ever at the Ultama Gelora Bung Karno stadium in Jakarta. The hosts are in a rich vein of form, losing only one of their last twelve international matches. That loss came against Vietnam in the AFF Championship. In its previous game, Shin tae-yong’s side held Palestine to a 0-0 draw.

Argentina on the other hand come into the game after a win agianst Australia in Beijing. Lionel Messi opened the scoring early, curling one to the top corner from the edge of the box. German Pezzela sealed the result with a late header as Argentina made it three wins in a row on the international stage. Since a 2-2 draw with Uruguay in late 2019, the La Albiceleste have gone on a winning run in friendlies and will be looking to extend that against Indonesia.