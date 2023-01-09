Lionel Scaloni, the World Cup-winning coach of Argentina, has been named the best coach of a national team in 2022 by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS).

Scaloni, the youngest coach at the Qatar World Cup at 44, received 240 votes as compared to France coach Didier Deschamps’ 45.

Walid Regragui, the coach who guided Morocco to the fourth-place finish in Qatar, garnered 30 votes.

Scaloni, who was part of Argentina’s 2006 World Cup squad, guided La Albiceleste to its third World Cup title. It was also Argentina’s first title in 36 years. Scaloni also oversaw Argentina’s 36-game unbeaten run that ended with the defeat to Saudi Arabia in the World Cup.

During his tenure, which started just after Argentina’s disastrous World Cup campaign in Russia in 2018, Scaloni guided Argentina to its Copa America title in 2021, the first since 1993. Under his coaching, Argentina also won the La Finalissima against European champion Italy in 2022.

Other coaches who were in contention for the award are Zlatko Dalic (Croatia), Hajime Moriyasu (Japan), Louis Van Gaal (Netherlands), Gregg Berhalter (United States), Tite (Brazil) and Paulo Bento (South Korea).

Last week, IFFHS had named Lionel Messi, the Argentina great, the best player of the calendar year.