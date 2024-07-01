Portugal vs Slovenia, Euro 2024 round of 16: All-time head-to-head record ahead of POR v SVN knockout clash

Portugal’s talented squad led by captain Cristiano Ronaldo will be under scrutiny when it steps onto the Frankfurt Arena pitch to face underdog Slovenia in their Euro 2024 Round-of-16 clash on Monday (July 2, 12:30 AM IST).

Despite finishing top of Group F with six points, Portugal stumbled to an unexpected defeat against lowly Georgia that raised many questions after it arrived in Germany with high expectations as one of the odds-on favourites to win the title.

In their only meeting in March, Portugal struggled against Slovenia who gave Martinez his first defeat after 12 games in charge since taking over from long-time manager Fernando Santos following a disappointing loss to Morocco in the 2022 World Cup quarterfinals.

PORTUGAL VS SLOVENIA HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Played: 1

Portugal: 0

Slovenia: 1

Draws: 0

PORTUGAL VS SLOVENIA PREVIOUS MEETING

26 March 2024: Slovenia 2-0 Portugal (International friendly)

(With inputs from Reuters)