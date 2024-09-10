MagazineBuy Print

Colombia vs Argentina LIVE streaming info, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: When, where to watch COL v ARG; Head-to-head record; Predicted lineups

All you need to know about the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match between Colombia and Argentina to be played at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in Barranquilla.

Published : Sep 10, 2024 06:30 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Argentina’s Alexis MacAllister with teammates during training ahead of the South American Qualifiers.
Argentina’s Alexis MacAllister with teammates during training ahead of the South American Qualifiers. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Argentina's Alexis MacAllister with teammates during training ahead of the South American Qualifiers.

PREVIEW

World Cup and Copa America holder Argentina will travel to Barranquilla to face Colombia in the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifier on Tuesday at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez

Argentina is currently top of the qualifying table standings with 18 points after winning six of the seven matches it has played so far. Unbeaten Colombia currently stands third, with 13 points from its seven matches, including three wins.

The top six teams from the group after all the qualifying matches will gain direct qualification to the World Cup finals to be held in USA, Mexico and Canada, while the seventh placed team will compete in the inter-confederation play-off.

Will Lionel Messi play in the Argentina vs Chile match?

Talisman Lionel Messi will not be available to play in the match after he was left out of the 28-man squad following an ankle injury sustained during last month’s Copa America final in the United States.

River Plate goalkeeper Franco Armani was also left out of the squad, as was striker Angel Di Maria, who announced his retirement from the national team after the Copa America.

Coach Lionel Scaloni named midfielder Ezequiel Fernandez and striker Valentin Castellanos for the first time, along with young players with few international caps, including Alejandro Garnacho, Valentin Carboni, Valentin Barco and Matias Soule.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Played - 12

Argentina - 5

Colombia- 1

Draws - 6

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Argentina: E. Martinez (GK), Molina, Romero, L. Martinez, Otamendi, De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Lo Celso, Dybala, Lautaro Martinez, Alvarez

Colombia: Vargas (GK), Mojica, Lucumi, Mina, Munoz, Lerma, Rios, Rodriguez, Diaz, Sinisterra, Cordoba

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the Colombia vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match kick off?
The Colombia vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifying match will kick off at 2:00 AM IST on September 11, Wednesday at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in Barranquilla.
Where to watch the Colombia vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match?
The Colombia vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifying match will not be available for telecast in India. The match can be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.
You can also follow  Sportstar’s live blog of the game for updates.

