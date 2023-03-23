Argentina vs Panama, international friendly LIVE streaming info: Preview, predicted 11, when and where to watch?

Having fulfilled a lifetime dream, Lionel Messi will get to celebrate with Argentina’s fans on Thursday as they play their first match after winning the World Cup in Qatar last year.

More than 80,000 people will attend the Monumental Stadium in Argentina’s capital for a friendly against Panama.

Predicted 11 Argentina: Martinez; Molina, Otamendi, L. Martinez, Acuna; De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Messi, Alvarez, Di Maria Panama: Guerra; Anderson, Ramos, Peralta, Farina, Galvan; Murillo, Camargo, Quintero; Cordoba, Stephens Form Guide Argentina: W-W-W-W-W Panama: W-L-D-D-D

While many would have seen winning the biggest trophy in football as the perfect note on which to an end an illustrious international career, the 35-year-old Messi has decided he has more to give for his country.

“Leo (Messi) is fine,” Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said. “Until he says otherwise, he will continue to come. He is happy on the pitch, with the national team.”

The Paris St Germain forward could make it a night to remember if gets on the scoresheet as he needs one more goal to reach the 800-mark in his professional career, although his rival Cristiano Ronaldo remains the all-time leader with 828.

A double would see Messi, Argentina’s record scorer, reach a century of goals for his country.

Messi, who also led Argentina to the 2021 Copa America, was named FIFA player of the year in February for the second time, capping a remarkable few months.

When will Argentina vs Panama international friendly match ve played?

Argentina vs Panama match will be played on 24th March

What time will Argentina vs Panama international friendly match kick-off?

Argentina vs Panama international friendly match will begin at 5:30 AM IST

How do I watch live streaming of Argentina vs Panama international friendly match?

Argentina vs Panama international friendly match will not be streamed in India.

Which TV Channel will telecast Argentina vs Panama international friendly match live?

The Argentina vs Panama international friendly match will not be telecasted in India.