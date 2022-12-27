World Cup hero Enzo Fernandez ‘don’t know about future or proposals’ as transfer rumour grows

Enzo Fernandez, the World Cup-winning star of Argentina, said he is not aware of his future move as his transfer has widely been speculated.

“I don’t know about my future or proposals, that’s what my representative is taking care of,” the FIFA World Cup 2022 ‘Young Player’ award recipient, Fernandez, said in an interview with Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

“I don’t want to get into the subject. I am focused on Benfica, we have a game on Friday,” he added.

Clubs such as Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Liverpool have reportedly shown interest in the Argentine.

The 21-year-old midfielder currently plays for Primeira Liga side Benfica in Portugal.

Lionel Messi, the captain who inspired Argentina to its third World Cup victory, was all praise of Fernandez in Qatar.

“Enzo doesn’t surprise me because I know him, I see him train every day, and I played against him in the Champions League, and he deserves it. He is an outstanding youngster who plays a crucial role for us,” said Messi.