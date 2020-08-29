Football Football Arsenal beats Liverpool on penalties to lift Community Shield Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang slotted home the final kick to complete Arsenal's second win over Liverpool in the space of six weeks after a shortened summer break. Anirudh Velamuri LONDON 29 August, 2020 23:19 IST Aubameyang celebrates with the 'Wakanda Forever' gesture as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman. - Getty Images Anirudh Velamuri LONDON 29 August, 2020 23:19 IST Arsenal beat Liverpool 5-4 on penalties on Saturday to lift the Community Shield, the curtain-raiser for the English domestic season, after the two sides played out a 1-1 draw on a chilly afternoon at Wembley.Gunners captain and match goal-scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang blasted home the final kick of the afternoon to complete the north London side's second win over the league champion in the space of six weeks after a shortened summer break.HIGHLIGHTS | Liverpool vs Arsenal - Community ShieldMohamed Salah, Fabinho, match goal-scorer Takumi Minamino and Curtis Jones all scored for Liverpool in the shootout, but late substitute Rhian Brewster blasted his shot onto the bar.Reiss Nelson, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Cedric Soares and David Luiz all scored for the Gunners, before Aubameyang finished the job to lift his second trophy within a month following the side's FA Cup final win over Chelsea on August 1. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos