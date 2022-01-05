Arsenal-Liverpool League Cup semifinal postponed

The first leg of the League Cup semifiinal between Arsenal and Liverpool scheduled for Thursday has been postponded after a coronavirus outbreak in the away team's camp.

The first of the two legs will now take place at Anfield on Jan. 13, while the rearranged game will be played as the second leg at the Emirates on Jan. 20.

"The club’s submission to have the fixture rescheduled has been approved by the EFL due to the increasing number of suspected positive COVID-19 cases among players and staff," read a Liverpool statement.

"The latest round of testing on Tuesday returned a significant number of positives, including Pepijn Lijnders, who was due to take charge of the Reds at Emirates Stadium.

"The outbreak has left Liverpool without a sufficient number of players and staff to fulfil the contest as originally scheduled."