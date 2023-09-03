Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League Live Score: ARS 2-1 MUN; Rice with a late goal

- September 03, 2023 22:50Garnacho goal ruled out
Intricate play from United. Casemiro and Hojlund linkup before the former puts Garnacho through on goal. The Argentine finishes coolly. But the goal is chalked off for offside. United thought they won it, but Garnacho was marginally offside when the pass was played.
- September 03, 2023 22:4887’
Casemiro with a brilliant ball forward for Hojlund, who controls the ball inside the box. But his progression is nipped away quickly by the retreating Arsenal defence.
- September 03, 2023 22:4786’
Garnacho and Evans come in for Antony and Lindelof. Arsenal wins a corner. Martinelli can’t clear the first man. Arsenal the hungriest for the go-ahead goal as they flood men forward.
- September 03, 2023 22:4282’
United defend deep. Arsenal pass the ball around with zest. Saka gets the ball inside the six yard box, but shoots straight at Onana. HUGE CHANCE WASTED!!!
- September 03, 2023 22:3878’
Arsenal waste a chance to set off on a counter attack as United regain possession. Rashford tries to trick his way into the box. But White gets the job done.
- September 03, 2023 22:3574’
Rashford sneaks to the byline and he nicks it to Hojlund in the box. But the Arsenal defenders crowd the forward out to snuff that chance. United growing in confidence.
- September 03, 2023 22:3170’
Onana is the next to get booked. He gets a yellow card for time wasting. Arsenal tries to make its way through the left. Martinelli attempts a cross from the right. But it is too high.
- September 03, 2023 22:2767’
Yellow card for Lisandro Martinez for a late challenge on Nketiah. Seems like he has injured himself in the process. Meanwhile, Martial is take off and out comes new signing Rasmus Hojlund.
The injured Martinez is replaced with Maguire.
- September 03, 2023 22:2564’
The game is heating up, with the Arsenal fans adding into the atmosphere. United in possession now as they try to drive the home side into defence.
- September 03, 2023 22:21VAR denies Arsenal penalty
Havertz drives forward into the box and he comes down following a half-hearted tackle from Wan-Bissaka. Anthony Taylor points to the spot. But the VAR gets involved and the penalty call is revoked.
- September 03, 2023 22:1656’
Big chance for United. Slick play from the Red Devils. Bruno puts Martial through on goal. His shot is saved by Ramsdale. Rashford’s shot off the rebound is blocked away by White.
- September 03, 2023 22:1453’
Odegaard tries for a shot from outside the box. But it is blocked away duly. Arsenal doubling down in attack. United forced deep into its box.
- September 03, 2023 22:1049’
United looking a touch more confident in possession. But it is Arsenal which still holds the upper-hand. Matinelli thinks he won a corner, but is denied by the referee.
- September 03, 2023 22:07Second Half begins
The action resumes with Arsenal on the charge. White crosses one into the box and Onana comes out to collect it.
- September 03, 2023 21:4845’
Another corner for Arsenal. Martinelli swings it in and it is headed away at the near post. United try to launch a counter attack, but it is disturbed by a foul on Antony.
Arsenal close the half with some intense pressure on the United goal-front. But the scoreline remains the same.
Arsenal 1-1 Manchester United at half time
- September 03, 2023 21:4241’
Saka catches Bruno Fernandes late with a late challenge. He is lucky to escape without a warning there. Arsenal not able to exert much control in the game at the moment.
- September 03, 2023 21:3737’
The game hangs in balance now. Rashford growing in influence as United channels its attacks through the left wing. United with a greater control in the game.
- September 03, 2023 21:3333’
United taken aback from the Arsenal response. They now build a move of their own. Dalot cuts back for Bruno, who laid it on for Eriksen, whose shot is blocked away for a corner.
- September 03, 2023 21:30Odegaard equalises
Sizzling football from Arsenal. Martinelli gets the ball just inside the box and he squares it back for Odegaard who rifles it in. Arsenal back level!
- September 03, 2023 21:28RASHFORD SCORES!!
United absord pressure. Eriksen steals the ball and surges forward before delivering a smashing ball for Rashford. The English forward takes a touch and cuts inside, before curling it in with his right foot.
United leads.
- September 03, 2023 21:2726’
Gabriel and Antony have a coming together. The referee sides with the Arsenal defender.
United constantly pressurised to play back to its goalkeeper.
- September 03, 2023 21:2422’
Corner from the right for Arsenal. Saka swings it in and Rice gets his head to it. Over the bar.
United unable to build anything substantial with Arsenal’s press making it incredibly hard for the away side to bring the ball forward.
- September 03, 2023 21:1818’
Another corner for Arsenal. Again from the left. Once again Arsenal can’t make the set piece opportunity count. Odegaard with a chance to shoot from outside box. United players mob him down to prevent the shot.
- September 03, 2023 21:1514’
Bruno loses the ball in the midfield and Arsenal charge forward. The ball bounces right in front for Havertz, who inexplicably misses the target from point blank range.
- September 03, 2023 21:1110’
Havertz rams into Antony, just when the Brazilian was about to control the ball. Foul for United. Onana given a lot of freedom to push forward with the ball and launch it for his attackers to chase.
- September 03, 2023 21:066’
United patient with their buildup. Arsenal press hard, but United evade it and surges forward. Antony is wasteful as the Gunners blunt that attack.
- September 03, 2023 21:033’
Early attacking move from Arsenal. Martinelli is inside the box and he tries to pick a runner inside the box. United somehow clears it away.
Arsenal wins the first corner of the game, thanks to some good work by Martinelli. United defends their lines well.
- September 03, 2023 21:01Kick Off
United, in its away colours, kicks the game off.
- September 03, 2023 20:06Manchester United signs Amrabat on loan deal
Manchester United secured the loan signing of Moroccan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, while Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayindir and left-back Sergio Reguilon also arrived at Old Trafford on Friday.
Amrabat, who starred in Morocco’s run to the World Cup semi-finals last year, joins from Fiorentina for a reported 10 million euro (11 million USD, 8.6 million pounds) loan fee.
United then has an option to buy the 27-year-old for a further 25 million euros next year.READ MORE
- September 03, 2023 20:02Lineups
United - Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Martinez, Dalot; Eriksen, Casemiro, Fernandes, Rashford, Antony; Martial
Arsenal - Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Odegaard, Havertz; Saka, Martinelli, Nketiah
