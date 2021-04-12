Football Football Mayoral strike keeps Roma in touch with top four Borja Mayoral's first-half strike earned AS Roma a 1-0 win over Bologna, which was its first league win in its last four games. Reuters 12 April, 2021 09:44 IST Borja Mayoral was the lone goal scorer of the match between AS Roma and Bologna at Stadio Olimpico on April 11, 2021 in Rome. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 12 April, 2021 09:44 IST Borja Mayoral's first-half strike earned AS Roma a 1-0 win over Bologna on Sunday, ensuring Paulo Fonseca's side kept in touch with the top four in Serie A.Bologna had plenty of chances to edge in front in the first half, but its wastefulness in front of goal proved costly as Mayoral broke clear on the counter before slotting home one minute before halftime.READ|Serie A: Matteo Darmian earns Inter Milan victory over CagliariThe chances dried up for the visitors after the break, as Roma claimed a first league win in its last four games with ease.The result kept seventh-placed Roma five points adrift of Napoli in fourth after 30 games played, while Bologna stayed 11th on 34 points. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.