Aston Villa's next two WSL games called off after positive COVID-19 test

Aston Villa's next two Women's Super League fixtures have been postponed after a member of their first-team squad tested positive for COVID-19, England's Football Association (FA) said on Friday.

Villa was due to play bottom-side Bristol City on October 11 before hosting champion Chelsea on the 17th. Villa said several other members of the team will also enter a period of self-isolation following the positive test.

RELATED| Arsenal moves to top, Chelsea edges Birmingham in Women's Super League

“Aston Villa's main priority now is the health and safety of their players, staff, and opponents,” the FA said in a statement.

Gemma Davies' side is 11th in the 12-team standings, having lost each of its three games this season following its promotion to the top-flight.