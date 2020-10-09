Football

Aston Villa's next two WSL games called off after positive COVID-19 test

Aston Villa was due to play bottom-side Bristol City on October 11 in the Women's Super League before hosting champion Chelsea on the 17th.

Reuters
09 October, 2020 17:33 IST
Aston Villa Women

Aston Villa Women is 11th in the 12-team standings, having lost each of its three games this season following its promotion to the top-flight.   -  Twitter @AVWFCOfficial

Aston Villa's next two Women's Super League fixtures have been postponed after a member of their first-team squad tested positive for COVID-19, England's Football Association (FA) said on Friday.

Villa was due to play bottom-side Bristol City on October 11 before hosting champion Chelsea on the 17th. Villa said several other members of the team will also enter a period of self-isolation following the positive test.

“Aston Villa's main priority now is the health and safety of their players, staff, and opponents,” the FA said in a statement.

Gemma Davies' side is 11th in the 12-team standings, having lost each of its three games this season following its promotion to the top-flight.

