Man United women's captain Zelem tests positive for COVID-19 Manchester United women's skipper Katie Zelem has pulled out of England's training camp after testing positive for COVID-19. Reuters 16 September, 2020 22:32 IST Katie Zelem, captain of the Manchester United women's team, was named in England's 30-player squad last week for the Lionesses' training camp at St George's Park. - Twitter @Katiezel Reuters 16 September, 2020 22:32 IST Manchester United women's captain Katie Zelem has been withdrawn from England's training camp after testing positive for COVID-19, the FA said on Wednesday.Zelem, 24, was named in coach Phil Neville's 30-player squad last week for the Lionesses' training camp at St George's Park.The FA and the club said the midfielder will now self-isolate for 10 days as per the health protocol.RELATED| Women's football in England shows resilience with new sponsor "Manchester United's Katie Zelem has withdrawn from England's September training camp having tested positive for COVID-19... There are no plans to call up a replacement for Zelem at this time," the FA said in a statement.Right back Lucy Bronze, who signed for Women's Super League (WSL) side Manchester City last week, has also withdrawn from the camp after she picked up a knock in Sunday's WSL game against Brighton & Hove Albion.RELATED| Lucy Bronze returns to Manchester City following Lyon spell Midfielder Isobel Christiansen, who missed last year's World Cup due to an ankle injury, has been called up as a replacement.England is scheduled to face two-time world champion Germany in a friendly next month.