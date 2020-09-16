Football

Man United women's captain Zelem tests positive for COVID-19

Manchester United women's skipper Katie Zelem has pulled out of England's training camp after testing positive for COVID-19.

16 September, 2020 22:32 IST
Katie Zelem

Katie Zelem, captain of the Manchester United women's team, was named in England's 30-player squad last week for the Lionesses' training camp at St George's Park.   -  Twitter @Katiezel

Manchester United women's captain Katie Zelem has been withdrawn from England's training camp after testing positive for COVID-19, the FA said on Wednesday.

Zelem, 24, was named in coach Phil Neville's 30-player squad last week for the Lionesses' training camp at St George's Park.

The FA and the club said the midfielder will now self-isolate for 10 days as per the health protocol.

“Manchester United's Katie Zelem has withdrawn from England's September training camp having tested positive for COVID-19... There are no plans to call up a replacement for Zelem at this time,” the FA said in a statement.

Right back Lucy Bronze, who signed for Women's Super League (WSL) side Manchester City last week, has also withdrawn from the camp after she picked up a knock in Sunday's WSL game against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Midfielder Isobel Christiansen, who missed last year's World Cup due to an ankle injury, has been called up as a replacement.

England is scheduled to face two-time world champion Germany in a friendly next month.

