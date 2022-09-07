Football

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kuala Lumpur City FC AFC Cup Inter-Zonal playoff: When, where to watch; live streaming info

ATK Mohun Bagan will play Kuala Lumpur City FC in the AFC Cup Inter-Zonal playoff on Wednesday, September 7.

Team Sportstar
07 September, 2022 16:56 IST
Liston Colaco has the most goal contributions for ATKMB in the AFC Cup with five goals and three assists to his name.

Liston Colaco has the most goal contributions for ATKMB in the AFC Cup with five goals and three assists to his name.

ATK Mohun Bagan will play Kuala Lumpur City FC in the AFC Cup Inter-Zonal playoff on Wednesday, September 7 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.

ATKMB’s path to the semifinals

Juan Ferrando’s ATK Mohun Bagan qualified for this edition after beating Blue Star SC of Sri Lanka and Abahani Dhaka of Bangladesh in the qualifying stage.

ATK Mohun Bagan, which was placed in Group D, opened its campaign with a 4-2 loss against Gokulam Kerala FC. However, the Mariners bounced back with a 4-0 win against Bashundhara Kings of Bangladesh and a 5-2 win against Maziya S&RC of Maldives. This ensured qualification for ATKMB.

ATK Mohun Bagan finished as the group topper with six points. Bashundhara Kings also accumulated six points but the Mariners beat the Bangladesh club on head-to-head.

Who has the most goal contributions for ATK Mohun Bagan in the AFC Cup?

Liston Colaco has the most goal contributions for ATKMB in the AFC Cup. He has bagged five goals and has three assists to his name.

About ATKMB’s opponent Kuala Lumpur City FC

Kuala Lumpur City FC beat PSM Makassar of Indonesia 5-2 in the ASEAN Zonal Final to qualify for the semifinals. Kuala Lumpur City FC, also known as KL City FC saw its most successful time in the 1980s. It won the national league twice in 1986 and 1988 and also won the Malaysian Cup for three consecutive years between 1987 and 1989. In recent triumphs, the club defeated national champion Johor Darul Ta’zim 2-0 in the final of the 2021 Malaysian Cup and lifted the trophy after 32 years.

Kuala Lumpur City FC is coached by Croatian Bojan Hodak.

When and where to watch ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Kuala Lumpur City FC
When and where is the ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Kuala Lumpur City FC match kicking-off?
The ATKMB vs Kuala Lumpur City FC match will kick-off at 7 pm IST, Wednesday, September 7 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.
Where can you watch the ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Kuala Lumpur City FC match?
The ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kuala Lumpur City FC AFC Cup 2022 inter-zone semi-final match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD TV channels in India. Regional commentary will be available on Star Sport 3 and Star Sports 1 Bangla.
Live streaming of the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kuala Lumpur City FC match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. 

