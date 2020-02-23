Bala Devi makes Rangers FC debut

India's Ngangom Bala Devi made her Rangers FC debut in the team's 3-0 win over Hearts Women FC in the Scottish Women's Premier League (SWPL) on Sunday.

Donning the number 10 jersey, Bala was part of the starting line-up at the Rangers Training Centre.

Rangers defeated Hearts 3-0 with goals from Megan Bell (12', 61') and Kirsten Reilly (79'), kicking off its 2020 campaign on a winning note.

Bala -- who played 80 minutes on Sunday -- signed an 18-month deal with Rangers in January, making her the first Indian woman footballer to sign a professional contract. She also became the first Asian international to join Rangers Women.

Bala was handed the UK work permit on special exemption as she received support from the Rangers staff and members of the Indian football community namely Indian women’s team coach Maymol Rocky, former Indian skipper Bembem Devi, former international Bhaichung Bhutia, ex-player and FPAI president Renedy Singh, and national team captain Sunil Chhetri.

Bengaluru FC, which forged a partnership with Rangers FC in September last year, helped facilitate the transfer.