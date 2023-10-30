  • Year / Player / (Club)
  • 1956: Stanley Matthews (Blackpool)
  • 1957: Alfredo Di Stefano (Real Madrid)
  • 1958: Raymond Kopa (Real Madrid)
  • 1959: Alfredo Di Stefano (Real Madrid)
  • 1960: Luis Suarez (Barcelona)
  • 1961: Omar Sivori (Juventus)
  • 1962: Josef Masopust (Dukla Prague)
  • 1963: Lev Yashin (Dynamo Moscow)
  • 1964: Denis Law (Manchester United)
  • 1965: Eusebio (Benfica)
  • 1966: Bobby Charlton (Manchester United)
  • 1967: Florian Albert (Ferencvaros)
  • 1968: George Best (Manchester United)
  • 1969: Gianni Rivera (AC Milan)
  • 1970: Gerd Muller (Bayern Munich)
  • 1971: Johan Cruyff (Ajax)
  • 1972: Franz Beckenbauer (Bayern Munich)
  • 1973: Johan Cruyff (Barcelona)
  • 1974: Johan Cruyff (Barcelona)
  • 1975: Oleg Blokhin (Dynamo Kyiv)
  • 1976: Franz Beckenbauer (Bayern Munich)
  • 1977: Allan Simonsen (Borussia Monchengladbach)
  • 1978: Kevin Keegan (Hamburg)
  • 1979: Kevin Keegan (Hamburg)
  • 1980: Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (Bayern Munich)
  • 1981: Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (Bayern Munich)
  • 1982: Paolo Rossi (Juventus)
  • 1983: Michel Platini (Juventus)
  • 1984: Michel Platini (Juventus)
  • 1985: Michel Platini (Juventus)
  • 1986: Igor Belanov (Dynamo Kyiv)
  • 1987: Ruud Gullit (AC Milan)
  • 1988: Marco van Basten (AC Milan)
  • 1989: Marco van Basten (AC Milan)
  • 1990: Lothar Matthaus (Internazionale)
  • 1991: Jean-Pierre Papin (Marseille)
  • 1992: Marco van Basten (AC Milan)
  • 1993: Roberto Baggio (Juventus)
  • 1994: Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona)
  • 1995: George Weah (AC Milan)
  • 1996: Matthias Sammer (Borussia Dortmund)
  • 1997: Ronaldo (Internazionale)
  • 1998: Zinedine Zidane (Juventus)
  • 1999: Rivaldo (Barcelona)
  • 2000: Luis Figo (Real Madrid)
  • 2001: Michael Owen (Liverpool)
  • 2002: Ronaldo (Real Madrid)
  • 2003: Pavel Nedved (Juventus)
  • 2004: Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan)
  • 2005: Ronaldinho (Barcelona)
  • 2006: Fabio Cannavaro (Real Madrid)
  • 2007: Kaka (Milan)
  • 2008: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)
  • 2009: Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
  • 2010: Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
  • 2011: Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
  • 2012: Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
  • 2013: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)
  • 2014: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)
  • 2015: Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
  • 2016: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)
  • 2017: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)
  • 2018: Luka Modric (Real Madrid)
  • 2019: Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
  • 2020: Cancelled
  • 2021: Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain)
  • 2022: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)
  • 2023: Yet to be announced