Napoli confirms Insigne injury ahead of Barcelona clash Napoli drew 1-1 against Barcelona in the home leg of the last-16 tie in February before the COVID-19 pandemic suspended the Champions League. Reuters 04 August, 2020 10:32 IST Lorenzo Insigne limped off in tears during the final minutes of the game against Lazio. - Getty Images Reuters 04 August, 2020 10:32 IST Napoli confirmed on Monday that forward Lorenzo Insigne had suffered a tendon injury in its 3-1 win over Lazio in the final Serie A game, casting doubt on his participation for Saturday's Champions League tie against Barcelona.Captain Insigne, who scored a penalty in the 54th minute, limped off in tears during the final minutes of Saturday's game at the San Paolo stadium.Napoli, who drew 1-1 in the home leg of the last-16 tie in February before the COVID-19 pandemic suspended the Champions League, did not mention if the 29-year-old would miss the second leg.READ | Napoli president concerned about playing in Barcelona "Lorenzo Insigne has undergone tests that have confirmed that he has suffered tendon damage to the adductor longus muscle in his left thigh, in addition to bone bruising," Napoli said in a statement."Insigne will be closely monitored over the coming days."The Italian has registered 12 goals and eight assists in all competitions this season. Napoli finished seventh in the league but qualified for the Europa League after winning the Coppa Italia.