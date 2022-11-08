La Liga leader Barcelona will take on Osasuna in its league fixture before the FIFA World Cup, at the El Sadar stadium in Pamplona, Spain.

Real Madrid suffered a shock 2-3 loss against Rayo Vallecano which aided Barca’s bid to stay on top of the league ladder with 34 points.

Osasuna meanwhile has seven wins in 13 games and sits fifth with 23 points.

Barcelona has lost just one of its last 12 games with Osasuna, the most recent of those was a shock home defeat back in 2020. The Catalans have also lost just once in their last 12 visits to Pamplona in the league.

Predicted 11 Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Balde, Christensen, E Garcia, Alonso; Gavi, De Jong, Pedri; Dembele, Lewandowski, Fati Osasuna: Fernandez; Pena, U Garcia, D Garcia, Sanchez; Oroz, Torro, Gomez; Avila, Budimir, Barja Squads Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Inaki Peña, Arnau Tenias; Bellerin, Pique, Christensen, Marcos Alonso, Alba, Eric Garcia, Baldi; Busquets, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Casado, Shadi Riad, Pablo Toure, Jaffe; Dembele, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres, Rafinha. Osasuna: S. Herrera, Juan Pérez and Aitor Fdez; Nacho Vidal, Juan Cruz, Unai García, David García, R. Peña, Manu Sánchez and Aridane; Torró, Moncayola, Darko, R. Torres, Kike Barja, Rubén García, Moi Gómez, Ibáñez and Aimar; Chimy Ávila, Budimir and Kike G.

Head-to-head (since 2011) Total matches: 25 Barcelona: 16 Osasuna: 3 Draw: 6

Last 5 meetings in La Liga

13/03/22 Barcelona 4-0 Osasuna

12/12/22 Osasuna 2-2 Barcelona

06/03/21 Osasuna 0-2 Barcelona

29/11/20 Barcelona 4-0 Osasuna

16/07/20 Barcelona 1-2 Osasuna