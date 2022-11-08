Football

Barcelona vs Osasuna, La Liga live streaming: When, where to watch, predicted XI, stats

Here is all you need to know about the La Liga fixture between Barcelona and Osasuna happening at the El Sadar stadium.

Team Sportstar
08 November, 2022 11:20 IST
08 November, 2022 11:20 IST
With 13 goals in as many league games, Barcelona will pin its hopes on Lewandowski to deliver.

With 13 goals in as many league games, Barcelona will pin its hopes on Lewandowski to deliver. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Here is all you need to know about the La Liga fixture between Barcelona and Osasuna happening at the El Sadar stadium.

La Liga leader Barcelona will take on Osasuna in its league fixture before the FIFA World Cup, at the El Sadar stadium in Pamplona, Spain.

Real Madrid suffered a shock 2-3 loss against Rayo Vallecano which aided Barca’s bid to stay on top of the league ladder with 34 points.

Osasuna meanwhile has seven wins in 13 games and sits fifth with 23 points.

Barcelona has lost just one of its last 12 games with Osasuna, the most recent of those was a shock home defeat back in 2020. The Catalans have also lost just once in their last 12 visits to Pamplona in the league.

Predicted 11
Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Balde, Christensen, E Garcia, Alonso; Gavi, De Jong, Pedri; Dembele, Lewandowski, Fati
Osasuna: Fernandez; Pena, U Garcia, D Garcia, Sanchez; Oroz, Torro, Gomez; Avila, Budimir, Barja
Squads
Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Inaki Peña, Arnau Tenias; Bellerin, Pique, Christensen, Marcos Alonso, Alba, Eric Garcia, Baldi; Busquets, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Casado, Shadi Riad, Pablo Toure, Jaffe; Dembele, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres, Rafinha.
Osasuna: S. Herrera, Juan Pérez and Aitor Fdez; Nacho Vidal, Juan Cruz, Unai García, David García, R. Peña, Manu Sánchez and Aridane; Torró, Moncayola, Darko, R. Torres, Kike Barja, Rubén García, Moi Gómez, Ibáñez and Aimar; Chimy Ávila, Budimir and Kike G.
Head-to-head (since 2011)
Total matches: 25
Barcelona: 16
Osasuna: 3
Draw: 6

Last 5 meetings in La Liga

13/03/22 Barcelona 4-0 Osasuna

12/12/22 Osasuna 2-2 Barcelona

06/03/21 Osasuna 0-2 Barcelona

29/11/20 Barcelona 4-0 Osasuna

16/07/20 Barcelona 1-2 Osasuna

Streaming information
Where to watch the La Liga match between Barcelona and Osasuna?
The La Liga match between Barcelona and Osasuna will be telecast live on the Sports18 Network and can also be live streamed on Voot select app or website.
When is Barcelona playing against Osasuna?
The La Liga game between Barcelona and Osasuna is scheduled to take place in El Sadar stadium in Osasuna and the kick-off is at 2:00am IST.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Thomas Tuchel interview - Five takeaways from chat with former Chelsea coach

FIFA says visitors ‘welcome’ in Qatar ‘no matter your sexual orientation’

Kolkata Derby VLOG: ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal rivalry through the eyes of an outsider

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us