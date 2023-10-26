MagazineBuy Print

Injury doubts haunt Barcelona ahead of El Clasico against Real Madrid

Barca secured a hard-fought 2-1 win against Shakhtar thanks to a brilliant display by 20-year-old Fermin Lopez, who is becoming a regular in the first team.

Published : Oct 26, 2023 17:17 IST , BARCELONA - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez. 
Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez.  | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez.  | Photo Credit: AP

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is facing serious injury concerns as his team prepares to host rivals Real Madrid in the LaLiga ‘El Clasico’ on Saturday.

Xavi had to call up eight academy players for the Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday, as the Catalonian side grapples with injuries to eight key players, including Polish striker Robert Lewandowski.

Barca secured a hard-fought 2-1 win against Shakhtar thanks to a brilliant display by 20-year-old Fermin Lopez, who is becoming a regular in the first team.

Despite earlier reports suggesting that last year’s LaLiga top scorer Lewandowski and midfielder Frenkie De Jong were ahead of schedule in their recovery, they are still in a race against time to be fit for El Clasico.

Defender Jules Kounde and midfielders Pedri and Sergi Roberto have already been ruled out for Saturday.

The club is hopeful that winger Raphinha will be ready for the match, in which Barca expects to have its sell-out of the season as it is playing at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium while Camp Nou is under renovations.

Barca had another injury scare against Shakhtar, as forward Joao Felix left the game with what looked like a hip injury in the second half, but the Portuguese forward later said on social media that he was “fine”.

“We won’t force anyone. It’s a match in which we need to be at 100%,” Xavi told a press conference on Wednesday.

“It is a matter of how each of the players feels. Everyone is eager to take part and contribute. Everyone is doing their part to make it to the Clasico.

“We’ll be at 100%, but we have to rest and disconnect because there are players who are playing a lot of minutes, with a lot of work on their shoulders right now...”

Real Madrid is not in a great position either, with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and defender Eder Militao out for the season with ligament tears in their knees, and new signing Arda Gueler yet to debut.

Englishman Jude Bellingham, their top player this season with 11 goals in 12 games in all competitions since joining in the close season from Borussia Dortmund, was forced out of their Champions League win at Braga on Tuesday with a thigh pull. However, coach Carlo Ancelotti said he should be fit in time.

Real lead the La Liga standings, level with Girona, the surprise package of the season so far, on 25 points from 10 games. Barcelona are third on 24 points, two ahead of Atletico Madrid, who have a game in hand.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

