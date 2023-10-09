MagazineBuy Print

La Liga: Barca’s Kounde set to miss El Clasico clash with Real Madrid after knee sprain - reports

Jules Kounde Is likely to be out for around a month with the sprain, adding to Barcelona’s injury list of Robert Lewandowski, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri and Raphinha.

Published : Oct 09, 2023 18:05 IST , Barcelona - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Barcelona’s French defender Jules Kounde fights for the ball with FC Porto’s Brazilian forward Pepe during the UEFA Champions League match at the Dragao stadium in Porto on October 4, 2023.
Barcelona’s French defender Jules Kounde fights for the ball with FC Porto’s Brazilian forward Pepe during the UEFA Champions League match at the Dragao stadium in Porto on October 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Barcelona's French defender Jules Kounde fights for the ball with FC Porto's Brazilian forward Pepe during the UEFA Champions League match at the Dragao stadium in Porto on October 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Barcelona centre-back Jules Kounde is set to miss the Clasico according to Spanish media reports, after the club confirmed Monday he sprained a knee ligament.

Kounde was substituted in Barcelona’s 2-2 draw at Granada in La Liga on Sunday after he fell following a collision with team-mate Gavi.

Reports said Kounde was likely to be out for around a month with the sprain, adding to injuries for Robert Lewandowski, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri and Raphinha.

READ MORE: Lewandowski sidelined with sprained ankle; Barcelona says return date unsure

Barcelona hosts Real Madrid on October 28 in La Liga, which Kounde is now poised to miss, along with the visit of Athletic Bilbao on October 22 and a Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk on October 25.

The French centre-back has played in all 11 of Barcelona’s games this season and impressed at centre-back, after being used out of position at right-back for the bulk of the previous campaign.

READ MORE: Barcelona under investigation for suspected bribery in refereeing case

Kounde will also be unavailable for France in their Euro 2024 qualifier against the Netherlands on Friday and a friendly against Scotland next Tuesday.

France is already without Arsenal defender William Saliba because of a toe injury - Les Bleus coach Didier Deschamps replaced him with Jean-Clair Todibo on Sunday.

Related Topics

Jules Kounde /

Barcelona /

Real Madrid /

El Clasico

