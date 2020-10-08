Football Football Belgium keeper Courtois pulls out of internationals with hip injury Thibaut Courtois' withdrawal has plunged Belgium into a goalkeeping crisis ahead of its friendly against Ivory Coast in Brussels and two Nations League matches. Reuters 08 October, 2020 23:24 IST Thibaut Courtois has withdrawn from the Belgium squad for three internationals over the next week because of a hip injury (File Photo). - Reuters Reuters 08 October, 2020 23:24 IST Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has withdrawn from the squad for three internationals over the next week because of a hip injury, the Belgian football association said on Thursday.The withdrawal has plunged the team into a goalkeeping crisis ahead of its friendly against the Ivory Coast in Brussels on Thursday and its two Nations League matches away against England and Iceland.READ | Camp Nou revamp needed due to financial hit, says Barcelona vice-president Courtois was not scheduled to be involved against the Ivorians but was expected to play against England at Wembley on Sunday, marking a return to London for the former Chelsea player.Two of Belgium's back-up goalkeepers -- Koen Casteels and Hendrik Van Crombrugge -- have already dropped out of the squad, both to attend the birth of their children.That has left only Simon Mignolet of the four keepers originally named in the squad.Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has since called up Davy Roef from Gent and under-21 team goalkeeper Jens Teunckens to serve as Mignolet's deputies. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos