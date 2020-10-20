Bengaluru FC signs Fran González and Kristian Opseth

Indian Super League (ISL) club Bengaluru FC completed the signings of Norwegian striker Kristian Opseth and Spanish centre-back Francisco Gonzalez on Tuesday.

With the two new recruits, Bengaluru has filled its quota of foreign players ahead of the 2020-21 ISL, which will begin in Goa next month. The club had also recently announced the departures of Brazilian midfielder Raphael Augusto and Spanish defender Alberto Serran.

Opseth had started his footballing career at Kaupanger IL in Norway, before stints at Forde, Sogndal and Glimt FC in the Norwegian divisions. The 30-year-old spent the 2018-19 season in Turkey with Erzurumspor before his most recent stint in the A-League with Adelaide United.

READ | ISL 2020-21: Slovakian forward Jakub Sylvestr signs for Chennaiyin FC

"I'm really excited by this new challenge. The Indian Super League is growing and getting better with each year. Hopefully I can contribute to take that level higher," said Opseth, after putting pen to paper on a season-long deal.

"I can't wait to arrive in Goa and meet my new teammates and get started. I got a good feeling after speaking to the coach (Carles Cuadrat) and the fact that Bengaluru is always a strong competitor for the title triggered the wanting to come."

While the Norwegian is new to Indian football, fellow signing Gonzalez is no stranger to the nation, having won the 2019-20 I-League title with Mohun Bagan. The Spaniard – who has had stints in Cyprus, Thailand, Poland and Hong Kong – scored 10 goals for the Mariners last term.

"After only one season in India, I realised how big Bengaluru FC is. I'm excited to face this new challenge with a top side. It will be a different season for sure, staying in Goa without our fans, but I am sure that we can be successful together," claimed Gonzalez.

Head coach Cuadrat said the signings of Opseth and Gonzalez would lend solidity to an already strong squad.

"The additions of Kristian and Fran to the squad for this season makes us a very competitive team. Fran has won a title last season, and is familiar with Indian conditions. Meanwhile, Kristian is a proven goalscorer and along with Deshorn Brown and Cleiton Silva, he gives us the confidence we need in attack," he added.