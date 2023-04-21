Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC Live Streaming info, Super Cup 2023 semifinal: Team news, squads, head-to-head, when and where to watch

Jamshedpur FC will continue the pursuit of its first silverware under Aidy Boothroyd when it takes on Bengaluru FC at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode on Friday.

The Men on Steel have maintained a perfect win record in the tournament so far – the only side to do so – and will hope to seal a place in the final, unlike a disappointing Indian Super League (ISL) campaign.

“I’m very pleased with the group stages,” Aidy said in the pre-match press conference.

“But it’s finished now, and it means nothing. We’ve been working as hard as we could, scored 11 goals, pleased with our attacking play overall, I’ve enjoyed the tournament and looking forward to the next game.

Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, secured its spot with a loss for Sreenidi Deccan in the other group stage fixture.

LIVE STREAMING INFO When will the Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Super Cup 2023 semifinal match be played? The Super Cup 2023 semifinal match between Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC will be played on April 21st. Where will the Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Super Cup 2023 semifinal match be played? The Super Cup 2023 semifinal match between Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC will be played at the EMS Stadium Kozhikode in Kerala. What time will the Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Super Cup 2023 semifinal match kick-off? The Super Cup 2023 semifinal match between Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC will begin at 7:00 PM IST. How do I watch live streaming of the Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Super Cup 2023 semifinal match? The Super Cup 2023 semifinal match between Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC will be streamed live on the JioTV app and FanCode app and website. Which TV Channel will telecast the Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Super Cup 2023 semifinal match? The Super Cup 2023 semifinal match between Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network in India.

Predicted XI

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet(GK), Jhingan, B. Ramires, Suresh, Javi, Chettri, Rohit, Udanta, Krishna, Bhutia, Roshan.

Jamshedpur FC: Rehenesh TP(GK), Pratik, Rentheli, Sabia, Ricky, Pronay, Boris, Jay, Ritwik, Chukwu, Sawyer.

Head-to-head record

Played: 12 | Bengaluru FC wins: 5 | Draws: 3 | Jamshedpur FC wins: 4