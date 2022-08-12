Benzema, Courtois, De Bruyne shortlisted for UEFA award

Two Real Madrid players were selected for the three-man shortlist for the UEFA Player of the Year Award on Friday, while no Liverpool player was included.

Champions League winner Karim Benzema who topped the scoring charts last season with 15 goals was included along with Thibaut Courtois, who made a record nine saves against Liverpool in the UCL final.

The third player included was Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne.

The list was compiled after a vote by coaches and selected journalists.

In the award for coaches, Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti has been shortlisted along with Jürgen Klopp of Liverpool and Pep Guardiola of Man City.

The winners will be announced Aug. 25 in Istanbul at the draw for the group stage of this season’s Champions League.

Jorginho of Chelsea won the award last year after helping Chelsea and Italy to European titles.

UEFA said voting in the women’s awards is ongoing and shortlists should be announced next week.