Besiktas name ex-Portugal boss Fernando Santos as new manager

The 69-year-old Portuguese last managed Poland but was sacked as they struggled to qualify for Euro 2024.

Published : Jan 08, 2024 10:13 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Fernando Santos, former head coach of Portugal, reacts during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Portugal and Switzerland at Lusail Stadium on December 06, 2022.
FILE PHOTO: Fernando Santos, former head coach of Portugal, reacts during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Portugal and Switzerland at Lusail Stadium on December 06, 2022. | Photo Credit: JUSTIN SETTERFIELD
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Fernando Santos, former head coach of Portugal, reacts during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Portugal and Switzerland at Lusail Stadium on December 06, 2022. | Photo Credit: JUSTIN SETTERFIELD

Besiktas has appointed former Portugal coach Fernando Santos as its new manager, the Turkish Super Lig club announced late on Sunday.

The 69-year-old Portuguese last managed Poland but was sacked as they struggled to qualify for Euro 2024.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

Santos previously managed Portugal but ended his spell in charge after losing to Morocco in the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup. He had won Euro 2016 with them.

Santos, who has also had stints at Porto, Sporting, Benfica and Greece, will replace Riza Calimbay at Besiktas.

Besiktas are sixth in the league with 29 points from 18 matches and next visit fifth-placed Rizespor on Tuesday.

