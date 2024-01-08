Roma drop points in home draw with Atalanta; Mourinho shown red card

Forward Paulo Dybala rescued a home 1-1 draw for AS Roma against Atalanta in Serie A on Sunday as the Argentine converted from the penalty spot in the first half.

Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners put the visitors in front eight minutes into the game, nodding home a brilliant pass from Aleksey Miranchuk.

However, Dybala equalised from the spot six minutes before the break, after a penalty was awarded for Matteo Ruggeri’s foul on Roma defender Rick Karsdorp following a VAR review.

Atalanta thought it regained the lead just before the hour mark in an even clash at the Stadio Olimpico but the goal by Gianluca Scamacca was ruled out for the striker’s foul on Roma midfielder Nicola Zalewski.

Roma coach Jose Mourinho was shown a red card in stoppage time for protesting at the officials following a foul on Romelu Lukaku.

Roma, winless in four out of its last five league outings, is eighth in the standings on 29 points. It is one point behind seventh-placed Lazio and Atalanta in sixth, and four adrift of Fiorentina, which closes the top four.