A museum in Diego Maradona's memory

Jeweller Boby Chemmanur plans to build a museum in memory of Diego Maradona and it will include a gold sculpture of the football legend.

The life-size sculpture will represent Maradona's 'hand of God’ goal against England in the quarterfinal of the 1986 FIFA World Cup which Argentina went on to win.

The museum, which is likely to come up in Kolkata or Kerala, will showcase Maradona’s professional and personal life.

“The museum is my tribute to Maradona. It will be a storehouse of information related to the great player and his football. It will function as a centre for entertainment of international standards,” said Chemmannur, the chairman and managing director of the Boby Chemmanur International Group, who was instrumental in bringing the Argentine great to Kerala eight years ago.

Bony Thomas, a founder-trustee of Kochi Biennale Foundation, will be the museum's curator.

Chemmannur said he had presented Maradona with a miniature gold statue of the football legend a few years ago.

“Accepting it, the football star expressed the desire to see his life-size gold sculpture of 'the Hand of God’,” he revealed. “I am extremely happy to be fulfilling that desire of Maradona.”