U-17 World Cup player Boris Thangjam tests positive for COVID-19

India’s Boris Singh Thangjam on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19 in a first such case involving an active footballer. Thangjam was a member of the Indian national football that participated in the U-17 men’s Football World Cup held in 2017.

The 20-year-old Boris, who hails from Imphal, has been placed under self-isolation in his home State of Manipur.

“Boris has tested positive for COVID-19, his name has come in the latest list of those who has tested positive. He will be under quarantine,” a close relative of Boris told PTI from Imphal.

Boris is currently in the squad of Indian Super League side ATK Mohun Bagan. He was signed by ATK in 2018 after spending two years with Indian Arrows.

Boris was also a part of the India U-20 team that beat Argentina 2-1 in the COTIF tournament in Spain in 2018.