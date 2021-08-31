Football Football Dortmund's Thorgan Hazard ruled out of Belgium's World Cup qualifiers The 28-year-old was last week named in manager Roberto Martinez's squad for World Cup qualifiers against Estonia, the Czech Republic and Belarus between September 2 and 8. Reuters 31 August, 2021 19:13 IST Thorgan Hazard has been ruled out of Belgium's World Cup qualifiers next month due to injury. (FILE PHOTO) - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 31 August, 2021 19:13 IST Borussia Dortmund winger Thorgan Hazard has been ruled out of Belgium's upcoming internationals due to injury, the national team said on Tuesday.The 28-year-old was last week named in manager Roberto Martinez's squad for World Cup qualifiers against Estonia, the Czech Republic and Belarus between September 2 and 8. UPDATE: @HazardThorgan8 is not fit and left the group this morning. He will continue his recovery at his club.— Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) August 31, 2021 Hazard "is not fit and left the group this morning. He will continue his recovery at his club," the national team said in a statement on Twitter.Hazard has scored eight goals in 39 international appearances for Belgium and was part of the team that reached the quarter-finals at Euro 2020. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :