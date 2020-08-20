Dortmund-Hyderabad FC partnership to focus on grassroots and fans

The initial focus of the partnership between Hyderabad FC and German outfit Borussia Dortmund (BVB) will be on developing a grassroots programme and a fan culture, said Varun Tripuraneni, co-owner of HFC.

Speaking at the digital launch of the partnership on Thursday, Varun stressed on the impact of BVB and that it would be a long-term partnership. “This also means a lot of exchange programmes of coaches, players, especially for goalkeepers, over a period of time once the pandemic eases out. I believe that this bonding is great news not just only for HFC but for Indian football itself given the reputation and following BVB has across the world,” he said.

“This bonding is to take the game to the next level. Our plans include having a full-fledged HFC residential academy here taking care of education and football.

“We are also working to field a team in Indian Women’s Football League next year as there are quite a few schools here which have girls’ football teams. We do have a plan of action to scout and mould the talent among girls in and around Hyderabad,” Varun said.

Carsten Cramer, MD of BVB, clarified that this partnership is not about promising to produce a player from HFC in the next few months who will go on to play in the famous German Bundesliga. “We will be taking baby steps to realising our objectives even as our first goal is to have a footprint in India through this partnership,” he said.

"For any team to be successful on the field, it is important to get all the programmes right even while avoiding looking for short-term success,” Cramer said.

Suresh Letchmanan, MD, BVB, Asia Pacific, is keen to export the whole of BVB culture to India including the youth programme.