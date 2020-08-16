Football Football ISL: Hyderabad FC ties up with Borussia Dortmund This agreement means that ISL side Hyderabad Football Club will become the first official team partner of Borussia Dortmund in India. V.V. Subrahmanyam 16 August, 2020 19:00 IST Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund and ISL team Hyderabad FC have announced a two-year partnership. - Twitter V.V. Subrahmanyam 16 August, 2020 19:00 IST German football giant Borussia Dortmund and India's Hyderabad Football Club, which will be playing in its second season of the Indian Super League (ISL) this edition, have announced a two-year partnership with an option to extend it for additional years up to 2025.READ | ISL 2020-21 season to be held in Goa from November This agreement means that Hyderabad FC will become the first official club partner of Dortmund in India, with a new and exciting long-term commitment of one of the biggest German football brands to the Indian football ecosystem.“This is the first such cooperation for HFC and the fourth one for Dortmund with its currently ongoing club partnerships with Thai Premier League Club Buriram United, Australia’s NPL Club Marconi FC and Iwate Grulla Morioka in Japan,” a HFC release stated.The partnership will be formally launched during Bundesliga side Dortmund's virtual Asia tour on August 20. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos