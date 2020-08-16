ISL: Hyderabad FC ties up with Borussia Dortmund

German football giant Borussia Dortmund and India's Hyderabad Football Club, which will be playing in its second season of the Indian Super League (ISL) this edition, have announced a two-year partnership with an option to extend it for additional years up to 2025.

READ | ISL 2020-21 season to be held in Goa from November

This agreement means that Hyderabad FC will become the first official club partner of Dortmund in India, with a new and exciting long-term commitment of one of the biggest German football brands to the Indian football ecosystem.

“This is the first such cooperation for HFC and the fourth one for Dortmund with its currently ongoing club partnerships with Thai Premier League Club Buriram United, Australia’s NPL Club Marconi FC and Iwate Grulla Morioka in Japan,” a HFC release stated.

The partnership will be formally launched during Bundesliga side Dortmund's virtual Asia tour on August 20.