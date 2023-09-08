Brazil restarts its search for an elusive sixth World Cup title by welcoming Bolivia to Belem in the opening round of CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers on Friday night.
The Selecao are huge favourites in a clash against a side with one of the worst away records in international football, away from the altitude of La Paz.
Predicted 11s
Brazil possible starting lineup: Alisson; Vanderson, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Caio Henrique; Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton; Raphinha, Gabriel Jesus, Neymar
Bolivia possible starting lineup: Lampe; Jose Sagredo, Quinteros, Roca; Diego Bejarano, Cespedes, Quiroga, Fernandez, Miguelito; Algaranaz, Moreno
Form guide
Brazil: L-W-L-L-W-L
Ecuador: L-L-W-L-D-L
Streaming/telecast information
When will the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Brazil and Bolivia start?
The FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Brazil and Bolivia will begin at 6:15 am IST at the Mangueirao in Belem on Saturday.
Where can I watch FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Brazil and Bolivia match live?
The FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Brazil and Bolivia will not be streamed or telecast anywhere in India. However, you can catch live updates the match live on Sportstar website/app.
Latest on Sportstar
- Brazil vs Bolivia LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch FIFA World Cup qualifiers match?
- IOC Executive Board Meeting: Eight new members proposed for election, seven re-elected
- Buchi Babu Final: Kushwah century puts Madhya Pradesh in control at end of Day 1
- FIBA World Cup 2023: Germany stuns US to reach final
- Rohan Bopanna, US Open 2023: Men’s Doubles Final Preview, when and where to watch
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE