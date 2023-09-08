Brazil vs Bolivia LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch FIFA World Cup qualifiers match?

Brazil restarts its search for an elusive sixth World Cup title by welcoming Bolivia to Belem in the opening round of CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers on Friday night.

The Selecao are huge favourites in a clash against a side with one of the worst away records in international football, away from the altitude of La Paz.

Predicted 11s Brazil possible starting lineup: Alisson; Vanderson, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Caio Henrique; Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton; Raphinha, Gabriel Jesus, Neymar Bolivia possible starting lineup: Lampe; Jose Sagredo, Quinteros, Roca; Diego Bejarano, Cespedes, Quiroga, Fernandez, Miguelito; Algaranaz, Moreno Form guide Brazil: L-W-L-L-W-L Ecuador: L-L-W-L-D-L