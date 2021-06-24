Copa America Brazil vs Colombia LIVE: Controversial Firmino goal cancels out Luis Diaz's sensational volley, scores level at 1-1

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Group B Copa America match between Brazil and Colombia being played at the Estadio Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro.

90+5' A healthy chunk of added has gone in Mina's treatment and we have another five-odd minutes to go.

90+3' Neymar falls in the box and wants a penalty, while Mina loses his boot and clutches his ankle. It's all happening here at the Estadio Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro. It's also just been confirmed that Colombia captain Ospina was booked earlier while arguing the goal with the referee.

90+1' Late change for Colombia as Oscar Murillo comes on for Diaz.

90' The fourth official has signalled for TEN MINUTES of added time! Plenty of time for a winning goal here.

89' The referee really needs to gain control of this game now to avoid any further drama.

87' Neymar gets shown a yellow card for elbowing Barrios in the face. Things are heating up here and there's a strong chance that both teams may not finish with 11 men. The mood has certainly shifted after Firmino's controversial goal.

84' The Colombian players are still arguing with the referee and seem to be in no mood to restart this game and there's a lot of pushing and shoving going on. A very unfortunate goal to concede for Colombia.

81' The goal has been given and the Colombian players cannot believe it! It's a very controversial goal because the new rules state that when the ball hits the referee, play will be resumed by playing a drop ball. The referee in question, Nestor Pitana, looked like he was going to blow his whistle before he let play go on and Brazil scored.

78' BRAZIL EQUALISES! Firmino nods the ball past Ospina to bring Brazil back into the tie. However, the Colombia players are furious because the ball had struck the referee during the build-up. He looked like he was going to blow his whistle and the Colombia players stopped momentarily before Brazil scored. A VAR check has been deployed.

77' Double change for Brazil - IN: Everton Soares, Gabriel Barbosa | OUT: Gabriel Jesus, Richarlison

75' Colombia is defending doggedly with 10 men at the back. Borja, who came on a few minutes ago, is the only one playing up front.

73' Casemiro lets one rip from distance, but just like his shot in the first half, it's miles away from the target.

72' Excellent play from Brazil as Firmino and Jesus combine before the Man City attacker feeds it to Richarlison on the left. Richarlison whips in a cross that is cleared for a corner.

70' Richarlison takes a tumble inside the box but the referee says nothing doing. Cuadrado gets booked at the other end for elbowing Marquinhos in the thraot.

68' Another change in personnel for Brazil as Fred is taken off for Lucas Paqueta. Casemiro is the only holding midfielder for Brazil now.

66' Neymar hits the post! He finds space in the box, rounds off the 'keeper with finesse and strikes it well but is denied by the upright. That's the closest Brazil has come to scoring today.

64' Double change for Colombia as both the strikes come off. Miguel Borja and Gustvo Cuellar replace Zapata and Borre respectively. A defensive move from Colombia manager Reinaldo Rueda, who is looking for his first win against Brazil.

62' Second change for Brazil as Renan Lodi comes on for Sandro.

61' Barrios has made life very difficult for Neymar today. Wherever Neymar goes, Barrios is there. Neymar, understandably, looks exasperated.

59' Chance goes begging for Brazil as Richarlison makes a good run down the left flank and drills a low cross across goal, but neither Jesus nor Firmino can get to the cross.

56' Neymar swings in a free-kick from the left but Zapata is there to clear the danger with a thumping header.

53' What a chance for Neymar! Sandro plays a delightful long ball for Neymar in the box and the latter just about manages to get a touch as Ospina makes a routine save.

52' Strong start from Brazil. The Selecao have kept the Colombian defence on its toes in the opening few minutes of the half and the last even minutes have been played almost entirely around the Colombian box.

49' Neymar threads a neat through ball for Richarlison who crosses it, but Mina is there to clear the danger. Mina has done well to keep Richarlison in check today.

48' Brazil has not lost at home since the 2014 World Cup! Can Tite's men turn this game around?

46' Brazil coach Tite makes a change at the interval as Roberto Firmino comes on to replace Ribeiro. The Brazilians, unhappy with a few of the decision that went against them in the first half, came out of the tunnel remonstrating with the referee.

46' KICK OFF! The second half gets underway with Colombia attacking from right to left.

Luis Diaz's phenomenal volley is all that separates the two sided at the interval as Colombia leads 1-0. Brazil has had a lion's share of possession, nearly 70 per cent of it, but has struggled to get past the watertight Colombia defence. Neymar has been the only Brazilian to show any attacking intent, while Richarlison and Jesus have been fairly quiet. Colombia has done remarkably well at the back and look to hold on to its slender lead.

#CopaAmérica



¡QUÉ GOLAZO! Luis Díaz abrió el marcador con una hermosa pirueta para Colombia



GOOOLAÇO DA COLÔMBIA! Luis Díaz abre o placar para @FCFSeleccionCol



Brasil Colômbia #VibraElContinente #VibraOContinente pic.twitter.com/PgTJBD4Yk7 — Copa América (@CopaAmerica) June 24, 2021

45+3' HALF-TIME! Brazil 0 - 1 Colombia

45' The ball bounces off Zapata's thigh and strikes him on the arm as he tries to clear the ball from inside the box. The Brazilians want a penalty but the referee waives off their claims. Three minutes to be added on.

42' A rare counter attack from Brazil! Richarlison has go from the edge of the box but Mina does well to block his shot and it's deflected for a corner.

41' Neymar goes on a solo run and tries to skip past Barrios, but the Colombian shuts him down with a well-timed tackle.

38' Neymar vies for a header with a defender and is quick to cry foul and rolls on the pitch. That's the second time he's done that in five minutes. He's endured frustrating half and has not been able to create any real scoring chances thus far.

36' Neymar is looking to feed off Richarlison on the left but that combination isn't working our just right. Neymar has combined with the Everton forward but the latter hasn't been very effectibe. Perhaps Jesus could switch positions with Richarlison and see if that makes a difference.

33' Colombia manager Reinaldo Rueda is looking for his first win against Brazil. His Colombia side drew against the Selecao in 2006 World Cup qualifying during his first spell in charge and his Ecuador side lost against Brazil.

30' Colombia has been the better side in the opening half hour of play. The side has made ample use of the wings to generate attacks while the defence has been compact at the back. Colombia 'keeper Ospina has had a relatively easy game and has not had to face a single shot so far.

28' Loud penalty shouts from Colombia but the referee sees no foul. Diaz, the goalscorer, claims to have been tripped by Danilo. Replays show that there was slight contact, but it looks like it was at the edge of the box. Regardless, it's a goal kick to Brazil.

27' Ribeiro becomes the second Brazil player to be booked as he drags Uribe to the ground.

25' Casemiro shoots from distance...but it's an awful one and the ball simply rolls out of play. No shots on target or shots attempted by Brazil so far. That's quite uncharacteristic for a fluent attacking side like Brazil. Full marks to the Colombian defence, which has been tight and compact so far.

22' Neymar has received quite a bit of roughing up from the Colombia defenders. He's fouled once again, for the second time in as many minutes, as Brazil wins another free-kick.

19' Brazil 's ball distribution has been good and the side has seen a larger of possession, but is lacking the bite in the final third. Neymar has created a couple of chances but the side's finishing hasn't been efficient so far. Brazil has created the second most chances in Copa America - 12.5. Only Paraguay has created more chances with 16.5.

16' The Colombians like to work the ball into the opposition box before having a go at goal. Colombia is the team that shoots on average from the closest distance to goal at the Copa America 2021. Over 80 per cent the side's shots on goal have come inside the penalty area, with its average shot distance the lowest at just 13.7 meters.

14' Booking! Alex Sandro's stray arm catches Cuadrardo in the face and he picks up the first yellow card of the game.

13' Cuadrado wins the ball off Neymar but the Brazilian cries foul and goes down in a heap clutching his ankle.

11' This is first time that Brazil has conceded in Copa America 2021!

10' GOAAAAAAAAAAAL! Luis Diaz scores a sensational volley to put Colombia ahead. Cuadrado plays a lovely cross from the right and Diaz lines it up perfectly with a stunning scissor kick to give his side the early advantage. That surely has to be the goal of the tournament so far!

9' Colombia has beaten Brazil only once in the last 19 games between the two nations. That win came in the Copa America group stage in 2015.

7' Ribeiro takes the free-kick instead and curls the ball into the box but to no avail.

6' First set-piece chance of the game as Richarlison is tripped at the edge of the box and wins a freee-kick. Neymar stands over it.

4' Neymar plays a through ball to release Jesus, but Ospina rushes off his line to collect the ball. Neymar already has two goals to his name in Copa America 2021.

3' Jesus receives a nice threaded pass and he bombs into the box but just gets crowded out. Fluid attacking move from the Brazilians.

1' KICK OFF! Brazil begins the game by kicking from right to left.

5:29am: Brazil has won 22 of its last 25 games at home and has failed to score in only two of those games. Can Colombia blemish that record?

5:25am: Marquinhos returns for Brazil, while star goalkeeper Ederson has been rested. Fabinho is replaced by Ribeiro, while Casemiro and Richarlison also find a place in the starting XI.

5:20am: Brazil's unbeaten run means it has already sealed its spot in the quarterfinal, while Colombia needs a win to secure itself of a berth in the last-eight.

5:15am: Brazil has been in formidable form at the Copa America, beating Venezuela 3-0 in its opening game before storming to a 4-0 rout of Peru in its next match. The result sees Brazil top Group B with six points from two games. Colombia, on the other hand, is winless in its last two games. The side began its campaign with a 1-0 win over Ecuador, but has since played out a 0-0 draw with Venezuela and lost 2-1 to Peru.

Neymar's Brazil will look for its third successive group stage win at the Copa America 2021 when it takes on Colombia today. Here is how the two teams will start -

Brazil starting XI: Weverton; Danilo, Marquinhos, Silva, Sandro; Ribeiro, Casemiro, Fred; Jesus, Richarlison, Neymar

Colombia starting XI: Opsina; Munoz, Sanchez, Mina, Tesillo; Cuadrado, Barrios, Uribe, Diaz; Borre, Zapata

