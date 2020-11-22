Football Football Brazil's Marta withdrawn from squad after positive COVID-19 test The 34-year old veteran who tested positive for COVID-19, will miss Brazil's two friendlies against Ecuador and will be replaced by defender Camila Silva. Reuters 22 November, 2020 10:29 IST The CBF did not give any details about the forward's condition but it has informed her club, Orlando Pride in the National Women's Soccer League, saying it would provide any assistance necessary. - TWITTER Reuters 22 November, 2020 10:29 IST Brazil's six-time 'World Player of the Year' Marta has tested positive for COVID-19, the country's soccer governing body (CBF) said on Saturday.Marta, 34, has been withdrawn from the national team that is set to face Ecuador in two friendly matches at home on Nov. 27 and Dec. 1.The CBF did not give any details about the forward's condition but they have informed her club, Orlando Pride in the National Women's Soccer League, saying they would provide any assistance necessary.READ | Serie A: Ronaldo double lifts Juventus to second place Marta was the first player, male or female, to score in five World Cups with 17 strikes in total - also a record.Her place in the squad will be taken by 19-year-old defender Camila Silva. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos