Football Bundesliga Bundesliga Lewandowski makes history as Bayern Munich beats Freiburg 3-1 Robert Lewandowski on Saturday became the first foreign player to score 33 goals in a Bundesliga season. Reuters 20 June, 2020 21:46 IST Lewandowski can still add to his tally on the final matchday but is unlikely to match Gerd Mueller's Bundesliga record of 40 goals in a season set in 1972. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 20 June, 2020 21:46 IST Robert Lewandowski struck twice as champion Bayern Munich eased past Freiburg 3-1 on Saturday to secure a record 15th win in a row and the Pole became the first foreign player to score 33 goals in a Bundesliga season.The Bavarians, who sealed their eighth successive title on Tuesday with victory at Werder Bremen, went in front after 15 minutes through Joshua Kimmich's well-placed shot from a Lewandowski assist.The striker then nodded in on the rebound in the 24th minute after Freiburg keeper Alexander Schwolow had blocked a Leon Goretzka shot before flicking in the third from a Lucas Hernandez cutback before halftime.Freiburg had earlier cut the deficit through Lucas Hoeler. WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWA new club record❗#FlickiFlaka #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/SrXGZQ3qhB— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) June 20, 2020 Bayern, which earned a club record 15th consecutive victory in all competitions, took its foot off the gas after the break, allowing Freiburg to create a few chances.Sven Ulreich, making a rare appearance as replacement for Bayern's first-choice keeper Manuel Neuer, denied Kwon Chang-hoon in a one-on-one in stoppage time.Lewandowski can still add to his tally on the final matchday but is unlikely to match Gerd Mueller's Bundesliga record of 40 goals in a season set in 1972.The previous best mark by a foreign player was 31 goals scored by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the 2016-17 season.Bayern, which needs five more goals to equal the club record of 101 for a season, is on 79 points, 10 clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos