Bayern's Tolisso to miss possible Bundesliga restart

Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso will miss the potential return of the Bundesliga season after the World Cup winner underwent surgery on his ankle, the German club announced on Tuesday.

Germany's top-flight has been suspended since March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic but the league could return on May 9, according to premiers from both the states of Bavaria and North Rhine-Westphalia.

The reason behind the France international's injury was not disclosed.

“Corentin Tolisso successfully underwent surgery by Dr Johannes Gabel in Murnau to repair the outer ligaments of his left ankle. Tolisso will start rehab in about four weeks,” Bayern said in a statement.

On Thursday, the German Football League (DFL) will meet with clubs via video conference to decide about playing the remaining nine rounds of the campaign behind closed doors. Bayern lead second-placed Borussia Dortmund by four points.