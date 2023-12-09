MagazineBuy Print

Frankfurt thrashes Bayern Munich 5-1 as Leverkusen remains on top in Bundesliga

Defending Bundesliga champion Bayern Munich suffered a stunning 1-5 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt to fall behind in the league race, at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt on Saturday.

Published : Dec 09, 2023 22:05 IST , FRANKFURT - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Bayern, which has a game in hand after seeing last week’s league game against Union Berlin postponed due to snow, remains in second place on 32 points, with leader Bayer Leverkusen, on 35
Bayern, which has a game in hand after seeing last week's league game against Union Berlin postponed due to snow, remains in second place on 32 points, with leader Bayer Leverkusen, on 35
infoIcon

Bayern, which has a game in hand after seeing last week’s league game against Union Berlin postponed due to snow, remains in second place on 32 points, with leader Bayer Leverkusen, on 35 | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Eintracht Frankfurt pulverised Bayern Munich 5-1 with a sensational three-goal first-half performance on Saturday to snap the champions’ unbeaten run in the Bundesliga this season.

In an explosive first half, Eintracht completely over-ran Bayern and exposed its error-prone backline, scoring three times in 24 minutes.

Omar Marmoush opened their account in the 12th, drilling in on the rebound after Fares Chaibi had hit the crossbar following a miskick from Bayern’s Noussair Mazraoui.

After yet more slapdash defending from Bayern, Eric Dina Ebimbe doubled their lead in the 31st and Hugo Larsson made it 3-0 five minutes later, benefiting from a Joshua Kimmich error.

Kimmich made amends just before the break with a powerful shot from 20 metres out to cut the deficit but it did not stop the home side.

Eintracht put the ball in the net again, five minutes after the restart, to make it 4-1, outplaying Bayern with another textbook quick break and with Ebimbe beating keeper Manuel Neuer for his second goal of the afternoon.

Ansgar Knauff slotted in to make it 5-1 on the hour as Frankfurt became the first team in 48 years to score five goals in one hour against Bayern in the Bundesliga, since its own 6-0 win in 1975.

Bayern, which has a game in hand after seeing last week’s league game against Union Berlin postponed due to snow, remains in second place on 32 points, with leader Bayer Leverkusen, on 35, travelling to third-placed VfB Stuttgart, which has 30 points, on Sunday.

